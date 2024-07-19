Are people taking extra precautions with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Michigan?

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 is being detected in 54 different wastewater sites across Michigan right now, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In metro Detroit, MDHHS says the risk level is still low, but that isn't stopping people from taking precautions to prevent them from catching the virus again.

We went out to Roseville and Warren and talked to people who had differing views since the pandemic peaked four years ago, and I also spoke with an infectious disease exert about why cases are on the rise again.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases in Michigan are up 41% since the July 6 weekend, and COVID-19 tests are flying off the shelves. There were none left at a pharmacy in Roseville that I visited.

Some people are taking extra precautions.

"I have been vaccinated and unless I know it's a highly-dangerous area, I will not wear a mask," David Barker from Chesterfield Township said.

WXYZ

Gwendalyn Alexandra Carter was loading up on groceries in Warren and had a mask on. Sh was taking precautions after catching COVID-19 four times.

"This is a preventative measure because I've been in the hospital in February of this year, last year in August and I was out of commission for the rest of the year," Carter said.

WXYZ

She even has two hand sanitizers in her purse.

Our Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi said you can take several precautions to help prevent from catching COVID-19 during the summer.

"First, stay up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines. It really is effective. Practicing good hygiene like washing your hands often, covering sneezes and coughs, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces. Also, improve indoor air quality by changing your filter and wear a high-quality mask like an N-95," Nandi said.

WXYZ

"This can take your life and those who can't understand that are not really paying attention," Barry Walters said.

WXYZ

