Arizona man sentenced to 22 years for Auburn Hills hotel sexual assault

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Arizona man will spend at least 22 years in prison after sexually assaulting a woman at an Auburn Hills hotel last August.

Joel Delavara, 37, of Yuma, Arizona, was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, as well as home invasion.

The assault occurred at the Sonesta Select Hotel near I-75 and University Drive during a real estate conference in August of 2024. According to police, Delavara went to the front desk and requested a key to the victim's room, which staff provided without asking for identification. Prosecutors say Delavara was captured on camera doing so.

Shortly after obtaining the key, Delavara entered the victim's room and sexually assaulted her.

In court, the survivor, who asked not to be identified, addressed her attacker and the ways the incident has changed her life.

"My world has changed in ways I never thought possible: emotionally and physical. Psychologically, I am no longer the person I used to be. I now live with anxiety and depression," she said.

The survivor asked the judge to impose a lengthy sentence, believing Delavara had carefully planned the attack.

"I believe he knew exactly what he was doing. He presented himself as someone shy, respectful and trustworthy. That masked something much larger," she said.

Web extra: Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt talks about staying safe in hotel rooms

FULL INTERVIEW: Former DPD Asst. Chief Steve Dolunt on staying safe

Prosecutors revealed that Delavara had observed the victim for several days, befriending her and her coworkers before requesting the key to her room. Investigators say the defendant waited until after the victim had consumed several alcoholic drinks.

After the hotel failed to verify his identity, Delavara spent nine minutes assaulting the victim before immediately departing for Detroit Metro Airport, despite his flight not being scheduled for another 12-plus hours.

“You’re able to observe her and watch her the entirety of that day. You figure out her habits, what she’s drinking, what she’s doing, who she’s associating with and in fact if I recall correctly, the last drink she had that night was a Long Island Iced Tea provided by you,“ Judge Yasmine Poles said as she recounted facts from the case.

Poles sentenced Delavara to 180 months to 40 years for a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, 71 months to 15 years for a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and 85 months to 20 years for the home invasion charge. Prosecutors say Delavara will serve a minimum of 22 years in prison. He is eligible for an appeal.

"There isn't a defense to this. This is just a monster act and premeditated at that," said attorney Todd Flood, who is now representing the survivor civilly. "Giving this key to this rapist, this would have never happened. It's a tragedy and (the hotel) should be held accountable too.”

Flood confirmed the desk worker who gave Delavara the key without proper identification was fired following the incident.

7 News Detroit visited the Sonesta Select for comment Tuesday but was informed that the company is now operated by an independent franchise owner with an entirely new staff. Attempts to reach Sonesta corporate, the previous owners, for comment were unsuccessful.

—————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

