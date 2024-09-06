Artistic roller skating, inside a Lions superfan's cave & more stories you may have missed this week

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of September 2:

‘I’m a new racist.’ Local judge removed from docket after court official shares audio recordings

She’s a judge who makes life altering decisions for families and those with disabilities. Now Judge Kathleen Ryan is accused of making racist comments and using shocking derogatory language.

A high-ranking probate court official has come forward to the 7 Investigators. He says he’s been recording Judge Ryan’s statements for years.

Even though Oakland County Probate Court Administrator Edward Hutton says he’s been harassed by Judge Ryan for years, he says he doesn’t want this to be about him. Edward Hutton says now he wants to protect the people who have to face Judge Ryan in the courtroom.

Chief Probate Judge Linda Hallmark removed Judge Ryan from her docket on August 27th, announcing that “a complaint regarding internal allegations of unprofessional conduct” was sent to the Judicial Tenure Commission.

In audio recordings provided to the 7 Investigators, Hutton says Ryan uses racist and vulgar language: “From England, if you’re a Black from any other country – you’re doing way better. If you’re an American Black person then you’re a f****** lazy piece of s***.”

The 7 Investigators did reach out to Judge Kathleen Ryan to talk to her about this. In a written statement her attorneys Gerald Gleeson and Thomas Cranmer said, "We respect the authority of the Michigan Supreme Court. However, we look forward to vindicating Judge Ryan in the appropriate forum."

Oakland County Chief Probate Judge Linda Hallmark said in a statement released last week that the allegations have been sent to the Judicial Tenure Commission “which will decide whether to investigate it further.”

A JTC official said they cannot confirm or deny whether they are pursuing an investigation. Judge Ryan does not have any prior JTC public complaints.

Read Heather Catallo's full investigation here

Green Day concertgoers recall drone disruption; FAA investigating

Green Day was in town for a show on Wednesday night at Comerica Park, but early on in their set, they were quickly rushed off stage, leaving tens of thousands of people with questions. After a message came up that the show was "paused," many people later learned it had to do with a drone being flown over the stadium.

DPD said the drone operator was detained outside of the stadium and questioned, but not arrested. The FAA is now investigating.

“I actually caught it before anything went off stage. I looked and I was like, I don’t think a drone’s allowed to be up here. And then two seconds later, they got rushed off stage,” Mikey Nichols, who attended the concert, said.

He captured footage of the mysterious drone that disrupted the concert about 20 minutes into the performance.

Nina Maquet, another hardcore Green Day fan, said she spotted the drone from the pit.

“All of a sudden, we’re all just standing there and we see one of the security guys from backstage run out," she recalled.

The band was whisked off stage and the show was placed on hold. They came back on stage about 10 minutes later and finished their set.

Union workers at Detroit Marathon refinery go on strike

Workers at the Detroit Marathon Refinery went on strike Wednesday morning. The Teamsters Local 283 said it comes following several months of negotiations.

Union workers said that "Marathon has been unwilling to bargain fairly with the Teamsters." The Union workers are demanding pay increases and improved schedules in their negotiations.

Teamsters Local 283 includes more than 800 workers, including board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians, and mechanics.

According to the Marathon Detroit Refinery website, the refinery has a crude oil refining capacity of 140,000 barrels per calendar day.

In a statement, Marathon said that they are disappointed the workers went on strike and that the company has negotiated in good faith. The company also said they are prepared and have implemented plans to operate the facility.

Artistic roller skating: Canton roller rink sending 5 skaters to world championships

When you think of roller skating, you likely think of rolling around the rink on four wheels to music. Who knew there was a whole competition attached to artistic roller skating with too many categories to name, including dance and figures?

Our Carolyn Clifford caught up with Skatin Station in Canton, who are sending five of their skaters to the World Championships in Prato, Italy.

Caden Fischer travels to Chicago every weekend to train with his sister. Both are national champions. He competes in Figures, Dance, Team Dance and Quartet.

"You get scored on how well you perform your turns and your lifts," said Caden, who has been involved in it for nine years.

"I want to place at the world championships and if roller skating ever gets to the Olympics, I want to make it to the Olympics," he said.

Christy Malene started skating in 1997. This is her first season competing in worlds. She’s excited to be facing off against skaters from 40 other countries. She is competing in Figures.

"We focus on figures ... if you ever go to a roller rink and you see those lines those circles we follow those lines and we do specific edges specific turns while standing on one foot," said Christy.

After 11 drownings in Oakland County, more call for water safety classes in schools

There have been 11 drownings reported in Oakland County this year, up significantly from last year when four drownings occurred.

With this spike in drownings, state legislators hope a bill that would require public schools to teach water safety will lower the number of deaths in the water.

“It’s super imperative with all the drownings that have been going on that people really need to be concerned not only about water safety and what their kids are doing over out in the water, but if we have more people educated in that, then there’s more of a chance of just kind of being able to be there if something does happen,” said Cole Duncan.

The bill would not require swim lessons, but would ensure that schools provide students with age appropriate education of water safety and an understanding of water safety practices.

The bill was introduced by State Sen. Roger Victory, but on Friday, State Rep. Donni Steele called for the legislature to pass it.

“Anything that helps people stay safe especially kids and learn about safety is a good idea,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

'It’s a tradition': Cider mill season kicks off in metro Detroit

During this time of year, there’s one thing on the minds of many metro Detroiters: which cider mill to hit up for the best fall fix.

“We ate like four already,” Assad said, laughing with his siblings while eating donuts.

“I feel like fall is the perfect season and this is the perfect activity,” Lauren said as she fed her dog a donut. “My friends from Bloomfield Hills are paying me money so I can bring them back donuts.”

For some like Ron Zimmerman, who always sits on the same bench by the water at Franklin Cider Mill, it’s a family tradition.

“I’ve been coming here for about 65 years or 70 years,” Zimmerman said.

“We’re in the middle of a city and a town, and that’s very unique for cider mills. And I think we’ve been around for so long that every person just wants to come. They drive by and if they have never been here before, they stop by and they see what the magic is here,” said Melanee Peltz Radner, co-owner of Franklin Cider Mill.

She remembers getting donuts with her grandfather as a child when he owned and operated the place.

“For me, this is all I know,” Radner said. “I have some of the same employees that worked for my father, my grandfather.”

See inside this Detroit Lions superfan's man cave with a massive memorabilia collection

As the Detroit Lions season nears, we're highlighting an extraordinary fan and his incredible man cave. Scott Young was the 2024 Fan of the Year, and his passion for the Detroit Lions is truly unmatched.

He invited us inside his home to show off his memorabilia collection, and his man cave is a feast for the eyes. It showcases a stunning collection of Lions memorabilia.

When you walk through the door, your jaw will hit the floor – which is actually the Pontiac Silverdome turf. But even before you enter the Lions Man Den, you'll notice everything from a Lions Crock Pot to a Ford Field beer stand.

"I have 20 years worth of collection Lions collectibles. If the Lions made it through the NFL or even homemade things people made. If it had a Lion on it, I lean trying toward collecting it," Scott Young said. "I leaned toward the bobbleheads at first, they were my love and my passion. I pretty much went over a five-year period and bought them all from here to Seattle."

