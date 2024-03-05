As we approach Daylight Saving Time, some metro Detroiters are excited, others are frustrated

(WXYZ) — Sunday is a day many people dread that comes twice a year – the time change due to Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time will officially begin at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10 as the clocks go forward. It will end on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The time change can cause problems for many people, especially children, and our Darren Cunningham was working on a story about ways people deal with the time change, and how they feel about it. Check out their comments below.

Danielle Gusmano McLarty: "Been doing it for over 50 years...(my life) who ever has a problem with it...either go to bed earlier or stay up later to accommodate the change in time. Work on it a few days in advance. You know when it happens..."

Teresa Maloney Johnson: "I prefer Standard Time, but that will never happen So Split the Hour in Half and give 30 minutes to each side, then leave it alone."

Gabe Rathgeber Barr: "Hate the switching. Pick one or the other and stick with it."

Dale Jesch: "If you set your clocks forward like at 9:00 and make it 10:00 and you go to sleep at 11:00 you're not losing any sleep you're still getting the same amount of sleep. If you get up at 7:00 in the morning then you will have 8 hours sleep like you usually do."

Cindy Lusk Hauswirth: "I prefer Dst all year round! I like longer days. Once we change in the fall I go to work in the dark and come home and it's almost dark."

Jeananne McGhee Thyle: "Love DST should have it year round."

Rhonda Vega Emanuel: "I hate the time change! It’s hot in the Summer! Why do we need to bake our lives an extra hour? Tractors have lights on them. No need to do this anymore!!!! Pleeeeeease follow the smart state of AZ!!!!"

Alicia Phillips: "Once we go to it this month. Leave it alone!!"

