METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The official start to fall is Monday, and many Metro Detroiters are looking forward to everything that comes with the season changing, including the fall colors.

I asked metro Detroiters what they love about fall.



Asking metro Detroiters what they love about fall, and a foliage forecast

I asked Nicole Beem what memory comes to mind around this time of year.

"Maybe going to all the local cider mills, we love the cider mills, going to Franklin cider mills, Yates we always went to as kids, we go apple picking every year, so I enjoy it.

"I like when the leaves and the color changes," said Odis Bellinger. "I like that, man, it just puts you in a somber, good mood, so I enjoy it."

"The weather, you know, getting away from the heat," said Marva Gaines. "It's perfect, it's not too hot, not too cold, and we walk, my friend and I, we walk."

"When you're on that walk, is it the fall color you enjoy?" I asked Marva.

"I wish I could bring up my photo, I have a photo of one of the trees over here that changes colors and it's just perfect, it's beautiful."

Here is that photo:

"I love the fall colors!" said Debbie Eberhardt. "We usually head north to see all the fall colors every year...there is a place coming down the north left side of the state, I think it's called the Trail of Trees, that's just goreguous in the fall."

Debbie was referring to the Tunnel of Trees in Northern Michigan, which definitely scratches that fall itch.

We'll be tracking the foliage throughout the fall as part of our morning forecasts, so be sure to watch our morning shows to find out more about the best times to see the fall colors.



