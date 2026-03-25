(WXYZ) — As the war with Iran continues, gas prices are steadily climbing in Michigan.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Auto industry experts predict increased demand in Hybrids, EVs amid gas price hike

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is currently $4.06 in Michigan. In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying an average of $4 per gallon. That is up 2 cents from Tuesday and more than $1 more than what drivers paid last month.

Auto industry experts say if prices continue climbing, buyer behavior at car dealerships will likely change. Over the last few weeks, dealers in Metro Detroit say they have seen drivers looking for fuel efficiency.

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"Sometimes you just have to make the adjustment, but nothing is permanent," driver James Crawford said.

"How's your personal car? Is it good on fuel?" 7 News Detroit's Whitney Burney asked.

"It's a V8, so it's not the vehicle of choice, but it's just an adjustment. I'm smiling for the camera, but in private I'm fuming," Crawford said of the gas prices.

Maria Dawood-Schwartz with Hodges Subaru in Ferndale said while there has been interest in making the switch to electric, their dealership only sold three electric vehicles last year. She says drivers feel more comfortable with something close to what they know.

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"We've had some interest in EVs, some sales, but the interest has been heavy into our hybrid cars. Our hybrids are flying off the lot," Dawood-Schwartz said. "Especially with our infrastructure here. It's not as easy to charge in our day-to-day life. With those hybrid systems, they are non-plug-in and recharge with the energy being used in the car."

Auto expert John McElroy with Autoline says the impact gas prices will have on the industry will rely heavily on how long the high prices stay this way. If short-lived, many drivers will just ride it out. Either way, automakers are still investing steadily into electric.

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"What we've seen is when gas prices go up quickly, people really react," McElroy said. "All of the market surveys show that there are millions of people who are very interested in an EV, but they want to know that the battery doesn't catch fire, or go bad, or that there's public places to charge it."

Extended interview: Auto industry analyst John McElroy on the state of EVs

Extended interview: Auto industry analyst John McElroy on the state of EVs

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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