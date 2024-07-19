Beach closures, new policing strategy & more: Stories you may have missed this week

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

We know a lot happens throughout the week, and you may not catch all of our stories here at WXYZ. So we've decided to gather the most talked-about stories from the past week all in one place that you can check out during your free time over the weekend.

Have a story idea or tip? Feel free to let us know using the contact form below.

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of July 15:

New policing strategy in Ann Arbor aims to foster community connections with beat patrols

New policing strategy in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police launched a new strategy this week aimed at fostering connections between officers and the citizens they serve.

“We're going to roll it out to the entire community. And then we're also going to explain to them how we're going to put police officers back in beats, so that they can see them where they need them,” Ann Arbor Police Chief Andrew Anderson said.

The new vision includes officers on foot patrol and on the beat, getting to know people in the neighborhoods instead of just showing up when there's trouble.

“They'll get to know the police officer that works in their area. And the police officer benefits, too, because the police officer gets to know the people in their community. And that's just a huge benefit,” Anderson said.

Learn more about the strategy here

Metro Detroit voters react to Trump picking JD Vance as running mate

Metro Detroit voters react to Trump picking JD Vance as running mate

This week, GOP Presidential nominee Donald Trump officially announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential nominee, and we went out to talk to people about their thoughts.

“I love him. I think it’s a great idea,” Karen Beckman of Rochester Hills said. "I think he’ll appeal to more people and I'm hopeful we can be more cohesive as a country and come together, and I think JD Vance will help us do that.”

“I think it’s an excellent pick,” Armand Coallier of Rochester Hills said.

“I thought it was a clever choice,” Karl Kerstein of Auburn Hills said.

Lisa Erkstrom from Rochester said she's looking closely at vice president candidates as well and will weigh that when considering her vote.

”I don't know much about him (Vance), but I feel like it's time to do a little research,” Erkstrom said. "They all bring something different and it's important to know all of of your options.”

Viral TikTok Dubai Chocolate Bar craze takes over metro Detroit sweet shops

Dubai chocolate bar craze isn't cheap

There's this chocolate bar from Dubai that has been taking the internet by storm, and now, it's inspired local bakers. The bar is filled with pistachio filling and is made with milk chocolate and shredded pastry dough known as kataifi.

Sales at Farhat Sweets have increased by 25% since they started making the bars just one month ago.

"It's honestly become like gold right now and everyone is trying to jump on it," said Rachide Farhat.

They have added more staff and expanded hours to keep up. Farhat Sweets is also offering online sales and delivery nationwide.

House of Chimney Cakes in Dearborn has also seen an increase in customers due to the chocolate bar.

"Surprisingly they've been coming every day. It's been pretty busy for the past two weeks," said Ali Abdallah, owner of House of Chimney Cake, Dearborn.

E. coli contamination shuts down beaches

E. coli contamination shuts down more Oakland County beaches

This week has also been the week of beach shutdowns due to E. coli concerns. First, it was Belle Isle Beach in Detroit, and more beaches across Oakland County have shut down. Belle Isle has since reopened

Waterford residents Claudia Gircia, Paige Valdez, and her boyfriend Joseph Shamun love visiting Dodge Park on Cass Lake.

"We didn't see any signs while driving in. We wondered why there weren't more people here," said Joseph Shamun, who was at the lake with his girlfriend Paige Valdez.

Oakland County Health Division's Mark Hansell says folks should take E.coli contamination seriously.

"So exposure can be from swallowing the water, or it can be from general contact with the water. Even inhaling water droplets can cause recreational water illness," said Hansell.

Did you know Dave Rexroth was cast in the original 'Twister'? Here’s what happened.

Did you know Dave Rexroth was cast in the original 'Twister'? Here’s his story.

The new film "Twisters" is all the buzz coming into this weekend, but we bet you didn't know that our very own chief meteorologist had a role in the original film "Twister!" That's right, Dave Rexroth had a guest role.

“They did half the film in Oklahoma City and the other half in Ames, Iowa, which is just north of Des Moines, and I was in the Des Moines market, so they put a call out,” said Dave.

Dave was cast as a news anchor. Bill Paxton — of course — was the weatherman in the scene. Dave said he was getting $75 for his part, his friend who had a speaking line was getting $1,600 — and that gave him an idea. He eventually got a line and the $1,600.

As for his line in that staged “weather chat,” Dave said it was: “That's going to be a hot one.” He said it took three hours to film the roughly 45-second clip.

However, you didn't actually see Dave in the film. His scene was put on the cutting floor. Harsh, but reality. The good news: the royalty checks keep coming — even now.

“I still get paid between $3 and $100 every quarter for something I technically never did,” said Dave.

1 year after fighter jet crash, officials highlight safety at Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

1 year after jet crash, officials spotlight safety at Thunder Over Michigan

It's been nearly a year since a plane crashed at the Thunder Over Michigan Show, sending two people to the hospital. The air show returns this weekend, and safety inspections are top priority.

Our Simon Shaykhet covered the crash after it happened, and this week, he talked to U.S. Air Force officials about the inspections they do.

"We do a bunch of big inspections back at Shaw Air Force Base," Elias Sanchez, the senior airmen and crew chief for the U.S. Air Force, said on Thursday.

“For every hour of flight, there’s 16 hours of inspection and maintenance on the aircraft," Maxwell Samets-Thomas, a Viper Demo Superintendent for the U.S. Air Force, added.

Samets-Thomas and his crew travel the country for air shows, looking closely and testing every inch of their Air Force F-16 Venom planes.

"They inspect the aircraft. Before they fly, I also look it over to make sure everything they saw was good," Samets-Thomas said.

The show's director, Kevin Walsh, also told me safety plans and response crews are going to great lengths. He points out last year's crash was outside of the performance area, and the mechanical problem was an isolated event that thankfully didn't seriously harm anyone in the nearby apartment complex or any of the 30,000 people who came to see the show.

'The hitting-our-stride phase': Oak Park eyes revitalization after disinvestment

Oak Park celebrating rebirth through redevelopment

Finally, city leaders in Oak Park share their hopes for the future of the city undergoing revitalization. With the grand-funded public improvement project Nine Mile Redesign as the highlight, the city is starting to attract more businesses.

In 2023, they saw a decline in vacancy in the area corridors and brought in at least 17 businesses.

"In every instance of that, the investments we've made in the public space are leading to other investments in private development," City Manager Erik Tungate said.

Another big project is the Water Tower Social District Improvements, which will also have a pocket park and public space.

Newly opened coffee shop and event space Mother Handsom is the third business with a liquor license added to the area.

"It's really exciting just hearing some of the preliminary plans that they have and having just this really cool open spot for the neighbors and the community to come and gather together," co-owner Brooke Zadorsky said.

Where Your Voice Matters