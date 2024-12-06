'Best fans! Best team!' Lions fans react to team clinching a playoff spot

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans took to the streets on Thursday following the divisional victory over the Green Bay Packers, to soak up the moment as the team once again clinched a playoff spot.

Enthusiasm was at an all-time high as the team is 12-1 after the 34-31 victory over the Packers.

It's the best start in team history, and many fans knew their team would be good, but even the biggest diehard fan didn't imagine them being this good.

When asked, you could not deny the pride the Lions fans had in their team after the game.

“Can’t get any better than this. It really can’t. I mean, we’ve been...we had season tickets at the Silverdome for years. We used to go. And, just tough. And then, now they’ve turned it around. Yeah baby! It’s great. I mean, it was great. We were there. I mean, it was awesome," Tom Kutch from Center Line said.

“We’ve been waiting for this. 12 and 1. Wooh! We are the winners. And, the Packers are the losers. And, we are better when we are drinkers!" Lions superfan Crackman said.

“Energy you wouldn’t experience anywhere else. Best fans. Best team. It was awesome," Meghan O'Connor said.

“We’ve been season ticket holders for over 30 years. And, we’ve seen some of the worst times in this franchise. But, we’re here for the good times," Bassam Shammami from Waterford added.

“Hey, it feels great. Two years in a row. After watching for so many years and being a big fan, the fact that we’re in the playoffs again is huge," Ryan Cadarette from Lansing said.

“It was stressful. No question about that. As they say, it’s not as if that was easy. And, that was not easy. But, in the end, we did what we had to do because we’re gonna get in the Super Bowl," Dave Hauer said.

Detroit now has a 10-day break and then they'll gear up for what is likely the biggest game of the season and a potential Super Bowl preview when the Buffalo Bills come to down on Sunday, Dec. 15.



