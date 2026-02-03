Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big Sean & USHER to open Boys & Girls Club entertainment incubator at Michigan Central

The all-new Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator inside Michigan Central Station will officially open on Tuesday.
(WXYZ) — The all-new Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator inside Michigan Central Station will officially open on Tuesday.

Last December, officials announced that the incubator will launch inside the all-new Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan.

Detroit rapper Big Sean, as well as USHER, teamed up for the $1 million facility. The Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator will offer a virtual production studio, a special effects lab, a creator's lounge and much more.

"It's definitely more business-focused. Honestly, it's about career-building, it's about seeing yourself in the industries you have passions for," Logan Hrabowski, from the Boys & Girls Club of Great Detroit Industry Club, said.

Both Big Sean and USHER are Boys & Girls Club alumni. The two stars spoke about the new facility to Good Morning America on Monday from Michigan Central Station.

"Here was an opportunity for us to get some economic mobility for young men and women here in Detroit," USHER told GMA. He previously opened a similar facility at the Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta.

"What excited me about this particular project is that I used to ride past this train station that was abandoned every single day," said Big Sean. "It's just exciting to be a part of it, and to see it come to fruition."

Nina Williams, the digital engagement coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, said this hub will be a creative ecosystem for people between the ages of 14-25 to build skills, work together and learn about entrepreneurship.

"It's super amazing to see two people of their stature come back and support the community in such a positive and impactful way" Williams said.

