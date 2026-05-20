Birmingham purchases iconic Community House with plans to keep it community-focused

(WXYZ) — There's a new chapter for the iconic, century-old Community House in Birmingham. It's on track to have a new owner.

Last fall, the non-profit Community House Association announced that it wanted to sell the house. Now, we're learning the City of Birmingham is stepping up to purchase it, with a desire to keep the Community House a cultural hub for its residents.

Pending approval from U.S. bankruptcy court, the price will be $5.2 million.

Last year, the current owners informed the public of plans to close, leaving brides, event planners and community groups scrambling. A lawsuit was filed by the city, saying whoever purchased the property had to keep it community-focused.

Now, residents say the city's purchase is a win-win.

"This house is over 100 years old, so our mission is for another 100 years and more, and that's why we're here to support it. We're here to volunteer to do anything we can do to help the city in their mission," Linda Solomon told us.

I really have always had confidence in the City of Birmingham and its management and the people that we have in Birmingham. I think we're very, very lucky in our community," David Underdown added.

"It's your house, it's my house, it's their house. We would have lost that," Solomon said.

We'll continue to follow the latest as all the details are ironed out, as many questions remain.

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