Boaters brace for potential rising costs after tariff announcement on aluminum, steel

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — As President Donald Trump is set to propose new tariffs on aluminum and steel, the cost to be out on the Great Lakes could be going up.

At Smo’s Marina in St. Clair Shores, Donald Smolenski is always waiting for the next opportunity to take his boat out on Lake St. Clair.

"This is a boating city. I mean, everybody seems like they’re involved in something and there’s so many businesses that depend on the boaters coming in after their day on the water or going and buying parts," Smolenski said as he stood next to his boat.

Hear our extended interview with Donald Smolenski in the video player below:

Interview: Boater talks potential tariff impact at St. Clair Shores marina

Smolenski says he's loved being around boats since he was a kid and has been a boat owner for about 20 years now.

Smolenski is one of thousands of advent boaters in Michigan that could be shelling out more money over the next few month as the Trump administration looks to introduce a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel. Steel and aluminum are some of the most commonly used materials in the construction of a boat along with wood and fiberglass.

"I think you have to understand the economics there. You may not actually net anything out for the country by doing that and if all the boat parts that I have to buy, if that’s going to cost me more, I’m not happy about that," Smolenski said.

Amy Krueger is the president of Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales in St. Clair Shores. She says boating is an $11.7 billion industry in Michigan.

"Michigan is No. 1 for boat registrations in the nation and we are the third-largest marine market in the country — and that is exceptionally profound because we’re a four-season state," Krueger said.

WXYZ

While she doesn’t expect a significant impact at her business because of the size boat she typically deals in, Krueger says the tariffs could impact the price of some motor parts and other medium to small boat businesses. She says the tariffs also could have an impact on her customers.

"It may effect more the people buying it, in the industry that they’re in. Are they in automotive for instance? Are they in construction? It would be more through that layer versus and impact on our product. Maybe in small aluminum fish boats, but that’s not the kind of dealer that we are. But it could have an impact there," Krueger said.

As information remains preliminary, Krueger is reminding boaters not to panic.

"Honestly, I don’t get too excited about it. I’m not going to panic. I’m not going to worry. This is a discretionary expense," Krueger said of the potential tariffs. "The one thing that’s true about our industry is that it has ebbs and flows. It always does."

Boaters say if costs do rise significantly, they'll just have to adjust.

"I think a lot of people would find some other place to cut their expenses. I’ll be a little more guided about what I’m going to do. I may not run down to Downriver and burn that much gas," Smolenski said as he laughed.

At this time, it’s unclear when the additional tariffs would take effect.

Where Your Voice Matters