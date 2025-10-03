Bowers Farm gears up for first-ever Fall Festival, running through October

(WXYZ) — Wagon rides, apple cider donuts and a pumpkin patch – if those sound like your quintessential fall favorites, Bloomfield Township's Bowers School Farm is the place for you this weekend.

The farm is preparing for its first-ever fall festival weekend, which will start on Friday.

“It's the perfect time of year, everybody enjoys this time of year," Paul Watkins, Bowers Farm's resident farmer, said.

The farm is 92 acres, according to Watkins.

"It's very diversified, in the sense that it's educational, it's recreational," he said.

If you can't make it this weekend, the farm is hosting it every weekend in October, up until Halloween. Tickets are $17, and this year, it also has a corn maze.

Guest Experience Specialist Erin Watson said the corn maze has 1.3 miles worth of path, and is shaped like a tractor.

"Ready and poised for folks to come on in and have some fun and get a little lost, you’ll still know where you are, because we’ll have maps," Watson said.

“When the maze is done, we’ll have cows in here, turkeys in here, nothing will go to waste here," Watkins said.

There's also the delicious food and the hay climbing tower, which is a big attraction every year.

“We also have live music every day, varying that up for folks, so if people want to come back the weekend after…and the weekend after," Watson said.

