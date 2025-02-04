Canadians voice frustration over proposed tariffs that are postponed for at least 30 days

WINDSOR (WXYZ) — President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to pause the implementation of planned tariffs on imports from Canada for at least 30 days. Even so, Canadians’ frustrations over Trump’s plans run deep.

“We're making a huge poster facing the American side. It's being manufactured now,” Joe Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings said. “'Canada is not for sale.’ And below it, it says ‘Tariffs separate us, but working together we all win.’”

That's the message developer Joe Mikhail plans to hang from his CIBC building in downtown Windsor.

He and many other Canadians are fuming over Trump's proposed 25% tariff on Canadian exports coming into America and talk about making Canada the United States' 51st state.

“As for the 51st state, Canada is never going to do that. Absolutely not. We like our freedoms, our freedom of speech,” Roxanne Patterson a Canadian citizen, said.

Canadians’ displeasure with the U.S. are being heard loud and clear. Even their sports fans are booing America’s national anthem at basketball and hockey games.

“That just shows the deep feelings that we have. Your best friend just turned you away. That's how we feel,” Mikhail said.

Patterson is joining the push to buy more products made in Canada.

“I think he's going to hurt himself,” Patterson said in reference to Trump. “He's going to hurt the Americans. I just think he's going to put your economy right down the toilet.”

“At the end, it's the people that are hurting. I really wish that they would get a vote from the people first to see what they think,” Diana Lee, a Canadian citizen and Windsor resident, said.

The White House says Trump is looking to hold Mexico, Canada and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl and other drugs from entering the U.S.

While some provinces are snatching American products from the shelves in Canada, 7 News Detroit found American booze at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario in Windsor Monday afternoon.

The Canadian government planned to respond with retaliatory tariffs on American products prior to the 30-day pause. Some Canadians are planning to avoid buying American-made products and contributing to the U.S. economy.

“People in my family have already canceled trips to Florida, California, Arizona,” said Peter Frise, director of the Centre for Automotive Research and Education at the University of Windsor.

Frise, who has a doctorate degree in engineering, says the Trump’s proposed tariffs would leave both Canada and the U.S. with bloody noses.

“Almost all the headlight and taillight lenses used in the North American auto industry are made here in Windsor. Ninety percent of the aluminum used in North American automotive and aerospace industries comes from Canada,” Frise said.

“Best of luck competing with Airbus and the Chinese aerospace industry when your price of aluminum goes up 25% and by the way, we'll be looking for other customers for our aluminum.”

