Cass Tech celebrates 80 students who are heading to the University of Michigan

(WXYZ) — Monday was a day of celebration at Cass Tech High School in Detroit. Eighty seniors are now heading to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The students are described as the cream of the crop and ready to tackle the world. I got the chance to visit Cass Tech to talk to the students and the principal and a U-M representative.

"We have a couple days left for May 1 and the reason you were admitted to the University of Michigan is because we want you there," Shantelle Cavin, the assistant director of undergraduate admissions at U-M said.

Those 80 seniors are all heading to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor on scholarship. Zuri Earth has been dreaming of this day since she was a little girl.

"Someone who really inspired me to go was my dad. He was actually a Spartan, but it was his lifelong dream to go to the University of Michigan," Zuri said.

Her dad emphasized more than just her studies to excel.

"A lot of emphasis on me being a well-rounded student. Grades were very important but also extracurriculars. I play instruments, I play tennis, I am a full IB student," Zuri said.

Hear more from Zuri in the video below

Web extra: Student talks to Carolyn about going to U-M

IB stands for International Baccalaureate – programs with a mission to develop individuals who can respond to challenges with optimism and an open mind.

"I'm majoring in architecture and urban planning," she said.

"Tell me why?" I asked.

"Because growing up in Detroit, I see how the city is structured and how much better it could be and I thought why not be the person who makes it better," Zuri said.

With so much criticism of DEI programs on college campuses and U-M dropping affirmative action in 2006, these students are ready to prove they not only belong, but will excel by their own merit.

Moses Mutua is only 16 years old. He's heading to U-M and will major in computer engineering with a dual major in math.

"To be honest with my whole college admissions process, DEI was something I thought about but not really too much because I wanted to be proud of myself and I wanted to be confident in myself that I didn't need a program like that to get into these schools," Moses said.

Shayera Chowdhury is 17 and plans to major in political science. She says her mom, who became the first female chairman in her hometown in Bangladesh, is her inspiration.

"She basically is telling me you can make change happen if you try," Shayera said.

According to U-M data, nearly 47% of students are white, 15% are Asian, 7% Hispanic and only 4% are Black. While there have been declines in minority student representation at top universities like the University of Michigan, despite efforts to maintain diversity, this class proves with the right environment and teachers that lift you up, anything is possible.

"Some districts, it's difficult to get ten. Some states, it's difficult to get 20, but 80 from one school, it's historical, so I am so proud of our students for the hard work and dedication," Cass Tech Principal Lisa Phillips said.

Where Your Voice Matters