City launches 11th year of Grow Detroit's Young Talent initiative

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit launched the 11th year of Grow Detroit's Young Talent initiative, which aims to get Detroit teens and young adults summer jobs.

The program was launched by Mayor Mike Duggan in 2015 and the city said there have been nearly 80,000 summer work experiences available to young Detroiters.

It helps people between the ages of 14 and 24 in the city find summer work, and also helps employers find those workers.

“In the ten years since we started GDYT, we have now provided almost 80,000 paid summer employment experiences for our young people,” Duggan said in a statement. “Many of the youth who took their first steps towards a career that first year are now themselves leading and mentoring others. That should be the goal for us all – to make the path a little easier for those that follow us.”

Along with employers throughout Detroit, different departments within the City of Detroit government also have different opportunities available.

The application portal can be found at GDYT.org and will be open through May 16, 2025.

Anyone interested can submit an application and then the applicant will be randomly selected through a lottery form.

