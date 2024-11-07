Clinical psychologist weighs in on healing personal relationships after heated election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In the years, months, weeks and days leading up to the 2024 general election, some families and friends have been dealing with fractures in relationships that split along party lines.

It may have been as simple as unfriending someone on social media to disruptions among coworkers or family members.

"A good friend decided he couldn't be our friend anymore because he didn't like our political beliefs," one woman wrote on our WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Facebook page.

Another viewer wrote, "I think it's ridiculous. People fight over it and relationships are ruined. Everyone has a right to their opinion. People who get nasty about it aren't good people."

"I'm feeling good that it's finally over. It's been a lot," said Michelle Satanvy, who is choosing to protect her peace instead of blocking and unfriending people. "We're all people we all come from different situations...if you don't agree just scroll past it. It's not the time or ruining the relationship or unfriending somebody."

"Of course you always have friends and family who maybe don't feel the same as you," said Meredith Mcilhargey. "My parents and I have always been on different sides in different elections."

7 News Detroit reporter Christiana Ford spoke to clinical psychologist Dr. Moten , who suggests having an open conversation with the other person and focusing on shared values and common ground.

"If we can focus on those shared values, maybe we can avoid a lot of the potential difficulties that the next several days and certainly weeks will have in navigating these relationships," Moten said.

Click on the video above to hear more from Moten and others as they try to navigate moving their relationships forward.