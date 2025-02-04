Clinton Township neighborhood concerned after brazen break-ins

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — People in a Clinton Township neighborhood are on edge after a brazen break-in that was caught on camera.

It happened just a few weeks ago at the Crosswinds Condominiums complex on Heatherheath Drive just off of Hayes Road and 17 Mile Road. Clinton Township police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Surveillance video below shows suspect break into Clinton Township home:

Surveillance Video: Man breaks into Clinton Township home

"We’ve never experienced something like this. So it’s very shocking and taking us by surprise," said a homeowner in the area who preferred not to be identified. "Everyone is just totally appalled because we’re not hearing anything like if (police) have any leads or what areas (the criminal is) really targeting. Just the fear of the unknown."

Russell Baatz also lives in the area. He says while his home hasn't been targeted, two of his family vehicles were.

"It just happened about a week ago. I came out, got in my car, noticed that one of my doors was open. I looked at my mom's car and her doors were open," Baatz said.

"What’s your biggest concern hearing that someone may be targeting this area?" 7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"The kids. I’m worried about the kids and what might happen if some of these guys break into these houses with these kids and elderly folks," Baatz said. "I would like to see more cops."

Neighbors say they're even more concerned after seeing videos surfacing online showing similar break-ins in neighboring areas. Clinton Township police say they’re actively investigating a break in on Heatherheath Drive and have increased patrols in the area. However, they couldn’t verify the origin or location of the other break-ins shown in videos online.

Neighboring departments confirmed they’re also currently investigating recent break-in cases.

To protect your home and families, police encourage homeowners to do the following:



Illuminate your porch with lights

Consider investing in a home security system, security cameras

Develop relationships with neighbors who can help you keep watch

Anyone who has been victimized or knows anything about the break-ins should call police.



