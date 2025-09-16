County Road Association advocates for doubling road investment as fuel tax revenue declines

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan needs to double its investment in aging roads as fuel tax revenue continues to decline, according to a new report presented by the Michigan County Road Association.

The CRA presented findings Tuesday showing that Michigan needs an additional $2.4 billion in road funding on top of the current $2.1 billion provided to the state's 83 counties.

"This is not going away. We need it and we need it now," Chief Deputy Ed Noyola said.

The report, compiled over six months from data collected across all 83 counties, paints a stark picture of Michigan's road conditions.

CEO Denise Donohue said the association examined multiple infrastructure categories in their comprehensive study.

"We looked at the category of bridges. What are the needs for bridges? Buildings and maintenance structures, the act of maintenance itself, we looked at equipment," Donohue said.

Hear more about the report from Ed Noyola and Denise Donohue in the video player below:

FULL INTERVIEW: Ed Noyola and Denise Donohue of the County Road Association of Michigan talk about their report and Michigan's road needs

The data reveals significant challenges across Michigan's road network. Of the state's primary roads — those eligible for federal funding — only 66% meet the threshold for being rated good or fair.

Local roads fare even worse, with just 46% rated as good or fair. The state also faces substantial work on aging bridges.

Noyola identified local roads as the biggest challenge facing the state.

"Our biggest area of need is going to be those local roads. They don't get that extra helping of federal funds. I think that's where people feel it the most. Our needs just on those local roads is $2.1 billion," Noyola said.

Read the Michigan County Road Association report below:

2025 Michigan County Road Investment Plan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

The ability to fund road projects is worsening as traditional revenue sources are tapering off. Michigan saw the fewest gallons of gasoline sold in nearly two decades last year, directly impacting fuel tax collections that help fund road maintenance.

Noyola said Michigan has been playing catch-up with other states for years.

"You look at other states that are probably at 30 cents a gallon for fuel tax. We just got there this year. They've been there for 10 years, 12 years, maybe even longer in the Midwest. So we've been under funding for multiple decades and that's what's got us here," Noyola said.

State lawmakers are currently proposing about $3 billion in road funding for Michigan. While lower than what the County Road Association projects is needed, officials say any increase will help address the mounting infrastructure challenges.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters