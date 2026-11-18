MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jurors heard emotional testimony Tuesday during the second day of the murder trial of Deandre Booker, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins.

Elkins, a mother of two, disappeared in January 2025 and her body has never been found. The lack of a body appeared to be a key focus for the defense as attorneys worked to raise questions about the investigation and the prosecution's case.

Watch 7 News Detroit Anchor Whitney Burney's story below:

DAY 2 OF WITNESS TESTIMONY GETS UNDERWAY IN THE TRIAL OF DEANDRE BOOKER

Several witnesses took the stand Tuesday, including investigators, Elkins' sister and one of her childhood friends.

According to testimony, investigators began searching for Elkins in the days following New Year's Eve after her mother reported her missing to police. Detective Daryl Bagiano of the Warren Police Department's Special Victims Unit detailed efforts that included checking area hospitals, jails, reviewing Flock camera footage for Elkins' vehicle and conducting multiple searches of Booker's apartment.

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During his testimony, Bagiano told jurors he found a black puffer jacket in Booker's apartment that fit the description of the jacket Elkins' mother says she last saw her daughter in.

Defense attorney Robbie Lang challenged investigators about their handling of the case, questioning why officers returned to the apartment multiple times after initially finding no evidence of Elkins' remains.

“During your search of the apartment on January 3rd, you found no signs of a struggle, correct?" asked Lang.

"No I did not," answered Detective Daryl Bagiano of the Warren Police Department.

"Found no signs of foul play?"

"No I did not."

Elkins' sister, Aniyah Elkins, took the stand following Bagiano. Aniyah began by telling prosecutors how close she and her sister were, speaking every day. She also said she was at her sister's apartment watching her sister's children when Ashley initially went missing. She originally left her Warren home to run errands.

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Aniyah went on to talk about how she was able to track her sister's last known location through the Apple App "Find My," which was connected to Ashley's iCloud account. She also detailed a visit she made to Booker's apartment in the days following her sister's disappearance. She said she and her mother were there looking for Ashley.

Things got tense as the defense attorney suggested family members may not have known every aspect of Ashley Elkins' personal life and raised the possibility that someone else could have been responsible for her disappearance.

During cross-examination, the defense asked, “You knew every single person that she dated?” followed by questions about invitations to "sex parties" found on Elkins' phone.

Jurors also heard from Ashley Elkins' childhood friend, Lasean Ross, who testified about going to Booker's apartment after Elkins disappeared. She says she was accompanied by the father of Elkins' children.

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Ross said when they arrived at the apartment building, a downstairs neighbor let them inside. She said when they got to Booker's apartment door, it was ajar. Ross said she went inside and found a cell phone on the arm of Booker's couch, which she took and went through a short while later. She said what she saw in the phone was concerning.

“The first thing I had saw was a DoorDash order in a Gmail account. Then I saw what he ordered, and then I pulled up and saw his recent search history," said Ross.

According to testimony, the late-night DoorDash order made by Booker included bleach, gloves, and garbage bags. Police noted the time of the order, around 11:30 pm, was also a major concern for them.

WXYZ In court Tuesday, prosecutors showed a screenshot of a Doordash order allegedly made by Deandre Booker.

Ross also testified that an earring Elkins wore the last night she was seen alive appeared to match the style of an earring later recovered by investigators inside Booker's apartment. Ross said she and Elkins spent New Year's Eve together at a local casino.

Another investigator was called to the stand to close out the day. He detailed several places in the apartment he tested that he believed may have had blood splatter on them. The officer also mentioned "swirl marks" on the bathroom walls that appeared to be recently cleaned with a cleaning agent. He also noted towels missing from the towel rack.

Booker was not present in court Tuesday. Court officials said he has chosen not to attend the proceedings.

The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday with additional witness testimony expected.

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