Dead deer cleanup on Michigan freeways: Who's responsible?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dead deer along Michigan freeways can create an unsightly and concerning scene for drivers, prompting questions about who handles cleanup and when.



Kimberley Fisher contacted WXYZ about the issue, writing in an email to tips@wxyz.com: "What's driving me crazy is all the dead, decayed carcasses, specially deer carcasses, that have been on the freeway shoulders for months! I have seen the 'animals' go from freshly killed to mutilated remains. I'm just curious to know who is responsible for the clean up or is it expected that the carcasses will just turn to dust and fly away?" Fisher said.

The dead deer Fisher referenced was located on I-75 between Newport and downtown Detroit. After I reached out to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Fisher confirmed the carcasses have since been cleared.

According to MDOT, deer carcasses are typically cleaned up immediately if they're blocking traffic or creating a safety hazard. However, when dead animals are on the shoulder and not impeding traffic flow, the department often allows nature to take its course.

Dead animals that don't pose immediate safety concerns may be collected during MDOT's monthly cleanup operations along state highways.

If you would like to report a dead deer along the freeway, you can email the following addresses:



MDOT-Metro-OaklandTSC@Michigan.gov

MDOT-Metro-MacombTSC@Michigan.gov

MDOT-Metro-TaylorTSC@Michigan.gov

MDOT-Metro-DetroitTSC@Michigan.gov

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

