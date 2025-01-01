'Deliberate, methodical & lethal.' Local counterterrorism & security experts discuss New Orleans attack

(WXYZ) — Local security and counterterrorism experts are weighing in on the New Orleans terror attack.

“Deliberate, methodical, and lethal,” said U of M Assistant Professor Javed Ali when describing the attack that killed at least 15 and injured dozens more.

Ali offers courses on domestic terrorism and counterterrorism at UM’s Gerald Ford School of Public Policy. The attack forced NCAA officials to postpone the Sugar Bowl.

“In the aftermath of a major terrorist attack, we never really canceled a high-profile sporting event, and now it’s happened,” said Ali.

It’s also raising security concerns for large-scale events across the country.

"[The Super Bowl is] more than six weeks away, so we still have some time, and there are other high-profile events that are going to happen with a lot of security around them: the Electoral College certification on January 6, the inauguration of President Trump on January 20th, and those have already been designated as National Security Special Events so the security is going to be pretty high around those and it will be for the Superbowl as well," Ali says.

Steve Dolunt, former Assistant Police Chief for the Detroit Police Department, believes authorities in New Orleans dropped the ball.

“In my opinion, where they went wrong was not blocking off the sidewalks. I looked. They had the metal barricades for crowd control; that’s not going to stop a car, and people can jump over them,” Dolunt said. “I’d be curious to see if there was any social media as far as radicalization of any of the feds had this guy on their radar.”

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said they are prepared, as always, to keep the public safe at the Lions game on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place in New Orleans in February. The NFL released a statement saying:

We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with the victims, the New Orleans Community and all those affected. The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans. These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events and we are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl Experience.

