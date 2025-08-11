DETROIT (WXYZ) — A long vacant building on Detroit’s west side is now being torn down.

Demolition begins on long vacant Mammoth building in Detroit

Demolition got underway at the Mammoth building on W. Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road Monday morning. The $2.6 million demolition is a part of the city's master plan to go after blighted commercial properties.

The once bustling shopping center opened in 1949 as Federals Department Store and operated until the 1970s. That's when it was replaced with Kingsway Department Store. In 1990, the store became known as the Mammoth building until it closed in 2000 and then sat idle.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan joined several city leaders announcing the demolition kickoff of the Mammoth building.

"Being born and raised in Detroit, this building has a lot of memories. My family used to shop at this building when it had all the different markets set up in it. So, it’s a sad moment to see it getting torn down, but I know they have plans for this building," lifelong Detroit resident Carmen London said.

After years of issuing blight tickets, the city says they filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit against former owner Herb Strather in April 2023. After Strather lost the building later that year to Wayne County tax foreclosure due to years of unpaid property taxes, water and drainage bills, the property was purchased at auction. As of October 2023, Bahy Hammoud and Gihad Nagi took over ownership of the building.

After two years and three judges, the lawsuit has cleared the way for the building to come down. The city says Wayne County judges ruled in their favor after structural engineers determined the property was unsound and a safety hazard.

"It needs to come down. It’s been a constant eye sore. There’s illegal dumping, there are rodents, people go in and squat," said Ali Matthews, who lives near the building. "We’re excited. I was upstairs taking pictures early this morning. It needs to be done. They need to bring something new and positive to our neighborhood."

In the last few years, the city has launched several nuisance abatement lawsuits similar to the litigation being brought against the Mammoth building owners. City officials say they are hopeful to get property owners to remedy blight issues with the lawsuits or have buildings demolished to make way for new possibilities like at the Packard Plant and the Southwest Detroit Hospital.

"It is the representation of decay. It tells everybody who drives down Grand River, which is a major thoroughfare, not just in Detroit but up and down Southeast Michigan, that this area has no future... That it’s essentially dead," said Detroit corporation counsel Conrad Mallett.

Mallett says this property is one of about 30 that has faced similar lawsuits in the last three years.

"The owners think we’re taking something from them and frankly, the city is saying it’s taken you long enough, we are out of patience, you are out of time," Mallett said.

The $2.6 million demo began with asbestos abatement in June. Once completed, crews will move on to tearing down the connected sky walk.

It’s unclear what the property will become then, but the city says they’ll begin marketing it immediately. The city also says they plan to sue the owners for reimbursement of demolition costs.

"Grand River and Greenfield, I consider to be the heart of Detroit’s west side. So, if you’re going to do something, make sure it’s impactful," said Nyles Price, who works at the print shop Can You Picture This directly across from the building. "Whatever happens over there, I’m sure it’ll be cool."

The city hopes to have demolition work completed by the end of October.

7 News Detroit attempted to reach the Mammoth building's current owners for comment, but we were unable to make contact.

