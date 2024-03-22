Detroit Air Xpress: New downtown to metro airport transit opens in time for NFL draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the cut of a ribbon Thursday morning, the new coach-class bus, the Detroit Air Xpress, or DAX, was announced in Detroit.

Starting Monday, March 25, the pilot bus service will provide 16 round trips between downtown Detroit and Detroit metro airport 365 days a year.

Detroit comedian Tiffany Barber, also known as T Barb, told us the transit to the airport will be largely beneficial for her career.

WXYZ

"I’m happy to see Detroit catching up and adding to our world-class city," Barb said. "As a comedian, I am constantly traveling across the country and it can be very difficult and challenging to get to and from the airport, as well as expensive!"

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said, "This is a big deal."

VIDEO: Press conference with Regional Transit Authority Southeast Michigan

Press conference: Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan

Evans said the pilot period of DAX will last 12 to 18 months and in his opinion, it is greatly needed.

He said that he believes the lack of public transit has been hurting county population.

"We’re losing population, but people haven’t put together that a big part of that problem is that it’s too hard to get around," Evans said.

WXYZ

The Detroit stop for the DAX will be at the corner of Washington Boulevard and State Street downtown, just a block from the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

At the airport, the DAX will stop at McNamara and Evans terminals.

Transit authorities call the bus a luxury coach bus with USB charging, Wi-Fi, bag storage, a bathroom and high backed seats.

VIDEO: Inside the Detroit Air Xpress

Inside the Detroit Air Xpress

"This is going to help not only myself but my community and my family friends," Barb said. "Plus, they’re tired of driving me around, they’re tired!"

WXYZ

Tickets for the DAX are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Discounts are available for seniors, students and those with disabilities. You can purchase them at rtamichigan.org.

See the transit schedule below:

WXYZ

