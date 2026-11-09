Detroit Unveils Land Bank Reforms, Releases 7,500 Properties

(WXYZ) — DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank Authority are rolling out sweeping reforms aimed at making it easier for Detroiters to purchase and renovate vacant properties, while also using land bank homes to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Monday that the city will release 7,500 Detroit Land Bank Authority properties that had previously been held from sale, opening new opportunities for residents interested in home ownership and neighborhood revitalization. The latest release brings the total number of land bank properties made available for purchase since Sheffield took office to 16,000.

WATCH WHITNEY'S STORY HERE:

Detroit Announces Major Land Bank Reforms, Releases 7,500 Properties for Purchase and Expands Housing Assistance

"We've made significant progress over the last decade, yet we recognize there is more work to do," Detroit Land Bank Authority CEO Tammy Daniels said during the announcement.

WXYZ

As part of the reforms, the city will invest $3 million in grants. Half of that funding will help Detroiters who purchase land bank homes pay for renovations, while the other half will support the city's buyback program. City officials say the changes are intended to remove barriers to home ownership and encourage more residents to transform abandoned homes and vacant lots into productive properties.

"As you all know if you purchase a land bank property, while they may be cheap, we know that there's significant repairs that are required to bring those properties into compliance," said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. "We have a lot of people who have good intentions, good will to bring those properties into compliance but often need just a little support to get through that finish line. So, this grant will help eligible residents get into compliance."

WXYZ

The reforms also include a partnership between the Detroit Land Bank Authority and the Detroit Housing Commission, backed by a $6 million investment to convert land bank properties into temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness. Officials say 75 homes will eventually be used through the program.

Additionally the city says tours of the land bank properties will be free for those interested in purchasing.

Resident Kamaria Gray, who lives on the city's east side near a land bank home says streamlining this process is necessary.

"I think it’s great, it’s a great program. They should do things to make it easier for residents. There should also be restitution for residents who have been fighting this for a very long time," said Gray.

Gray, whose home is in a neighborhood near 7 mile and Gratiot, says the land bank home behind her has been a growing nuisance and safety concern over the last year.

WXYZ Detroit Resident Kamaria Gray shows 7 News Detroit's Whitney Burney the blighted land bank property behind her home.

"What once was an issue of trash and debris has become an issue of my safety. An issue of property damage," said Gray. "There’s been three tents that I found on the property. The trash has been so monumental that it has spilled into our backyard. So there’s bricks, there’s glass, there’s broken bottles, there’s sheets, there’s diapers."

Gray says she's spent the last several months trying to get the home cleaned up or demolished to no avail. She says it wasn't until she made a Facebook post last week that a crew came out and began clearing debris. She says she's hopeful that the new changes will mean homes like the one in her neighborhood will finally be managed.

"I love that they’re removing red tape. I feel like it should be way easier for residents and everyday people to buy these homes and fix them up but the process needs some revitalization," said Gray.

The city says ultimately 75 land bank homes will be renovated to serve as temporary housing for families exiting homelessness. However no timeline has been established on when that work may be completed.

More information on the city's land bank program can be found here.

Where Your Voice Matters