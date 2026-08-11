(WXYZ) — A Detroit artist is using his talent to preserve the memory of a woman who was murdered in 2018.

Starkisha Thompson was killed after testifying against a man in a carjacking case. Later, a mural was made in her honor, but it had started to fade.

See the full story from Carolyn Clifford in the video below

Detroit artist restores mural for woman shot and killed after testifying in carjacking case

Now, an artist is bringing her image back to the neighborhood where her family still lives.

The mural is near the 7 Mile and John R. intersection, and artist Palmer Smith restored the mural, and Starkisha is once again watching over the neighborhood.

"When we drive by and we see her face and her amazing smile it makes us feel like she's still there with us," her brother, Kurteiz, said.

"My main thing was to really showcase her face and who she is she's a beautiful person," Smith said.

Another artist originally created the mural to honor Starkisha, who was shot and killed in October 2018. She had testified against Kenneth Dixon in a carjacking case.

Prosecutors say Dixon gave Thompson's address to Corey Holmes, who shot her 12 times in her driveway just six days after her testimony.

Holmes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"The tragedy behind my sister's murder it greatly affected all of our lives," Kurteiz said.

Just a week ago, Smith recreated the mural after Thompson's family reached out.

"My mom she was starting to really be bothered by it right not seeing Keisha look as beautiful as we used to seeing her look," Kurteiz said.

"It's just Detroit. We're like a family, even if we don't know each other. People was just riding past blowing the horn and then when they seen the video it kind of resonated," Smith said.

This isn't the first time Smith's work has gotten attention. He's created artwork for Detroit's mayor, musical artists and others.. His love for painting started at Davis Aerospace High School, and in recent years starting painting again.

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