Detroit clarifies drinking water is still safe and that lead lines will be replaced

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is notifying homeowners that the city's drinking water is safe to consume.

VIDEO: Stay ahead of any possible lead exposure

Stay ahead of any possible lead exposure

This comes after thousands of homeowners received a letter Monday warning that their property may have lead service lines or lines made up of "unknown materials." About 225,000 Detroiters received that letter. Several others received letters of notice about galvanized lines and confirmed lead lines.

East side resident James Cain was one of the property owners to get the letter warning of "unknown materials." He says reading it was concerning.

"That was kind of weird," said Cain as he read the letter to a 7 News Detroit crew. "You get this letter saying unknown materials. Well, what is that?"

WXYZ

The city says the letter is part of a federal mandate by the Biden-Harris administration and the EPA as cities are required to replace all lead service lines over the next 10 years. DWSD says the letter, which must be sent out annually, was meant to alert homeowners that they may have lead lines and the city intends to replace them in the coming years.

"The drinking water is safe and the letters do not indicate any change in the water quality in the system nor at your property," said DWSD director Gary Brown. "Our water is safe and some of the best water in the world. We're a leader in the United States in delivering quality water."

WXYZ

Brown says because the letter lacked context, it created alarm among residents. He apologized to residents who were confused by the wording in a Tuesday media briefing.

"What's raising the angst among our residents is the word unknown," said Brown. We understand that we only have 80,000 lead service lines, but we sent letters to 225,000 households because, until they're verified, until we dig up their front yard at their stop box right at the property line and look at 18 inches on both sides of that stop box and verify that it's either copper or lead, we have to classify it as unknown."

Brown says if their crews determine the service lines in front of a property are copper, the lines are left untouched and the lawn repaired. If they discover the lines are made up of lead, the lines will be replaced.

Since beginning this work in 2018, DWSD has replaced 11,377 lead lines. At least 6,880 lines were replaced in 2024 alone.

The city says they will be using the next 10 years to continue replacing remaining lead service lines.

If you have questions about the safety of water at your home or how to determine if you have lead-based lines, more information can be found here.

Where Your Voice Matters