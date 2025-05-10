Detroit dog club raises thousands at inaugural Wiener Walk

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Dachshund Club hosted it's inaugural Wiener Walk in Rochester Saturday.

The event was inspired by similar events that have taken place throughout Europe gathering thousands of Dachshund breed dogs for a walk.

More than 100 wiener dogs and their owners signed up for Saturday's event including 7 News Detroit's Whitney Burney who hosted the walk.

"Well, there's dachshund clubs all over the country and all over the world, and I just wanted to make one here," said DDC Founder Kelly Honos. " We meet up once a month and we do events like this and we have fundraising events in Detroit all the time. We have Halloween parties, so we try to make it fun for the dogs and the people."

The event was complete with artists and a food truck. The event organizers say 10% of the food truck proceeds in addition to donations given for event tickets will benefit the Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue. The volunteer based non profit helps to place surrendered doxies and corgis into forever homes. They also serve in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Honos said Saturday's meet up sold around 150 tickets. The money raised can help get dogs out of abusive and neglectful situations helping them on their healing journey.

"I was very amazed," said Honos of the turnout. "I believe we made over $2000 for the rescue."

DDC will be hosting another wiener dog meet up next month at the Detroit Shipping Company called the Midwest Wiener Fest. The fundraising event is set to include vendors, flash tattoos and food. More information can be found on the DDC Instagram and social media pages.

