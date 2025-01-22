Detroit Fire Chief Chaplain George Aren turns 90, saluted by department

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit police and fire departments are saluting one of their own, Chief Chaplain George Aren, as he turns 90 years old.

In lieu of a birthday party, the department surprised Aren Wednesday to celebrate all the things he's contributed to the department and the city since he began in 1987.

"It’s just been very rewarding and it doesn’t cease to amaze me," Aren said.

Aren has consoled and prayed for Detroit families during some of their worst nightmares for decades: tragedies like fires, barricaded gunman situations and plane crashes.

Just a few days into the job, Aren helped respond to flight 255, a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Detroit Metro Airport, killing all but one passenger.

"That was my introduction to disaster services and it's been a wonderful thing. Detroit is always in the media and it gets a bad rep, but Detroiters can’t be out-given," Aren said.

On Wednesday, Aren's children and grandchildren were a part of a celebration at Detroit Pubic Safety Headquarters, playing in the band and sitting in the audience.

"We’ve always known that dad, grandpa is a pretty big deal, pretty special guy, very humble guy. He probably wouldn’t have come if he knew all of this was here," said Jennifer Zahler, who is one of the chaplain's five kids.

"It inspires us. When I think at my age, I’m tired, I can’t go to school today, I can’t deal with whatever I’m going to face, I think your father has probably been up earlier, you father's at work right now doing what he’s taught you to do."

"Seeing all the support and love in this room, it’s like wow. Not only has he had such a big impact on me as a grandpa but so many other people as George Aren as well," Sydney Moore said as she spoke of the chaplain.

Aren, to this day, is still working and he says he plans to stick around until at least September.

"You just counted 90 years of life here on this earth. What keeps you working and showing up every day," 7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"My wife’s honey-do list," the Chaplain said jokingly. "No, it’s people. Meeting people, it’s nothing like it, nothing like meeting people and helping in a time of need."

