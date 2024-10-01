Detroit Lions fans flood the city in a sea of Honolulu Blue for Monday Night Football

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday Night Football roared through Detroit to start the week.

Renee Vanpelt, a Seahawks fan in town for the game, admitted to 7 News Detroit that "Lions pride is the best pride. I’ve been to 16 out of 32 stadiums and this by far has been the best."

Everywhere our teams walked, fans cheered and broke out in "Jared Goff" chants.

From people in Lions suits, Monday Night Fever suits and even Lions wrestling suits, there was no telling what you would see downtown, but it was definitely full of Lions passion.

"Oh, it’s over the top. Everybody is so excited in Detroit about a lot of things, especially about our teams right now," Lions fan Miriam Martin said.

Fellow fan Stephanie Whitfield added that her favorite part of Monday Night Football is "just being in the mix of everything in the stadium because we have the best fans in the world."

The "best fans in the world" filled Detroit in a sea of Honolulu Blue. Some were there for their 50th time and some, like Bryant Bolyard, participated for their first time.

Bryant told our team he was most excited to see Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"He even got a new bunny yesterday named Amon-Ra St. Bunny, so it’s perfect timing," Bryant's dad Robert added.