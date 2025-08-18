Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams gives away backpacks before school starts

(WXYZ) — The school year is about to kick off, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams wants to make sure local kids have a winning year.

Williams hosted a back-to-school celebration in Detroit's Forest Park on Sunday.

The event included food, football, a petting zoo, free haircuts and brand-new backpacks.

We caught up with Jamo about why it's so important for him to support Detroit kids.

"I just want to be a face for the kids. Somebody to always remember," he said. "It feels good, seeing a lot of the kids look up to me."

His mom was als on hand at the celebration. She said he jumped at the idea of helping prepare kids for the new school year ahead.

