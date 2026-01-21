Detroit nonprofit helps 200+ homeless during extreme cold weather

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With brutal weather gripping metro Detroit, a local nonprofit is focusing on some of the community's most vulnerable members: those experiencing homelessness.

After spending 16 hours on the streets on Monday, Motor City Mitten Mission found more than 200 individuals across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties in need of shelter.

Tuesday the team loaded up a van with meals and cold-weather supplies before hitting the road again.

"We got a lot of folks that are facing eviction, or they have fights with their family members, and they end up on the street," said Gail Marlow of Motor City Mitten Mission. "We definitely are seeing an increase of people staying in their vehicles, lots of families unfortunately."

The nonprofit, which focuses on helping those experiencing homelessness, is especially busy this time of year. This year is no exception as metro Detroit braces for some of the coldest air in seven years.

"My biggest concern is that they don't want the help to go inside to warm up," Marlow said. "They're used to being out in the cold elements. A lot of these people are struggling with mental health issues."

Tuesday, the team checked behind dumpsters, alleyways, and bus stops in Warren and Detroit for people who needed to be taken to area shelters. They also handed out meals, gloves, and more.

"There's a lot of spots that you just wouldn't think as you're going downtown," said Michael Moceri of Motor City Mitten Mission. "And you can just turn a corner and see one of our clients."

Moceri joined the team last March.

"We want them all to be safe, so we're out doing long days making sure everyone gets into shelter," Moceri said.

This winter, the nonprofit is also working with the city of Detroit to operate the after-hours help line. They say as prices get higher and affordable housing continues to pose a challenge for many families, the need has never been greater.

"It's easy to be kind, especially in these times right now," Marlow said.

Marlow says the best way for people to get involved and help is to contact an organization like Motor City Mitten Mission if you see someone on the street, donate money or supplies, or volunteer. More information can be found on the non profits website.

If you or someone you know is in need, resources can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

