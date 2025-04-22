Detroit police, victim's family searching for weekend hit-and-run suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was killed and her boyfriend critically injured over the weekend.

The crash happened near E Grand Blvd. and Gratiot Ave just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Family has now identified the woman killed as Juan Smiley. Her boyfriend, who is still working to recover, was identified as Djornan James.

Jessica Mayers An undated image shows hit and run victim Juan Smiley.

Dozens of family members showed up at the scene of the crash on Tuesday, calling for the driver responsible to turn themselves in.

"Whoever did this to her, please turn yourself in," said Smiley's older sister as she broke down in tears. "She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve to go out like this. Y'all know y'all wrong."

Police say Smiley and James were riding a Lime scooter while crossing the street at the time of the crash.

Family members of the deceased victim, including her 4 children, say it's still hard to understand why the driver didn't stop to call for help.

Web extra: Kids of Juan Smiley talks about her after deadly hit-and-run crash

"I wish I got to hug you one more time. I wish you could come kiss me. I just love you, Mom. I love you mom, I swear I do," said Smiley's daughter Zy’rell Smiley as she teared up.

"Momma I know we had our ups and downs but baby I swear I'm proud of you girl. You shocked me with this one," said her son Tyshawn White.

"You took somebody mother. You took somebody sister. You took somebody loved one, best friend. She was a mother to a lot of kids. All our friends call her mom," said Smiley's daughter Jessica Mayers.

Mayers says her mom was already a grandmother to three children and would have soon had a fourth.

"I don’t even know how I can explain that. I haven’t even told my daughter yet because I don’t know how to tell her," Mayers added.

Jessica Mayers An undated image shows hit and run victim Juan Smiley with her 4 children.

Smiley was also one of 11 siblings. Many of them showed up Tuesday to show their support, including Smiley's older sister, Makeeba Harris, who is a minister at a church just blocks away from the scene.

"She was a joy. She was a force," said Harris. "She had the most beautiful spirit. Outside of the sibling, her heart was so big that even the friends are just as close as family."

Harris says her sister's unexpected death was made even more untimely as the family was set to celebrate Smiley's mother's birthday Easter Sunday.

"Not only did this incident happen in the late hours of Friday night, her mom's birthday was Sunday morning on Easter," said Harris. "So she had to go and identify her daughter's body on her birthday."

Detroit Police have not released information on the vehicle believed to be involved but say they are combing through evidence and working with the second victim, James, to learn more.

Jessica Mayers An undated image shows hit and run victim Juan Smiley.

"I want justice for her. I know that often times that we could be afraid in the moment, but it’s been enough time to turn yourself in, which would lighten the load for yourselves and us," Harris added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. You will remain anonymous.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover any remaining expenses. Pye Funeral Home has offered to cover the costs of Smiley's funeral services.

