Detroit ranks No. 3 for worst drivers in the U.S.; drivers sound off

(WXYZ) — A new report from Forbes Advisor said that Detroit has some of the worst drivers in the nation.

According to the report, Detroit ranks second in the country in the total number of fatal car crashes, the number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver, the number of fatal car accidents involving speeding and the number of people killed in fatal crashes.

However, is that a little excessive? We hit the streets of Detroit to ask drivers

firsthand what they're seeing on the roads.

"I think they drive too fast," Edmund Gillam said. "I feel kind unsafe cause they drive too fast."

"Honestly, it depends where. Like downtown drivers are a little more aware of pedestrians and stuff but outside of the downtown area, it can get a little squirrely," Josh Rzeppa said. "It's hard to say how you're ranking, because you know during rush hour anywhere its going to be crazy."

"I originally moved to Lansing and they were extremely nice, forgiving. They would definitely give you a lot of space. I think Detroit is a bit more aggressive for sure, but its just not enough traffic to make it like a serious problem," Sam Bear said.

"I don't always feel really safe, specifically in Detroit . Like the suburbs I feel more safe, but I feel like the drivers kinda drive how they want to, especially like Hamtramck, too," Melissa Brainard said.

