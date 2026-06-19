(WXYZ) — Friday is Juneteenth, and the Detroit River Conservancy is hosting its annual celebration through art, music, poetry and more at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

Hear more about the event in the video below

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosting Juneteenth event at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

According to the organization, the event is titled "Juneteenth at Wilson: The Stories of Us" and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event focuses on storytelling and gives attendees the chance to learn about the American stories that celebrate the freedom Juneteenth represents.

There is currently a public art and storytelling exhibition called "The Stories of Us," featuring 25 large-scale sculptures shaped like West African talking drums that tell a story centered around the Black experience and shared civic imagination. Eight of the drums are on display at the park.

Hear from one of the artists who pained a drum in the video below

Artist speaks about drum at Juneteenth event in Detroit

It was co-founded by Ashley Shaw Scott Adjaye, Dennis Marcus and Wei Soo, and Adjaye will provide guided tours of the exhibit from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See more in the video below

Juneteenth celebration scheduled at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on Friay

Other events include a traditional African drum and dance performance, a panel discussion, performances from Inside Out Library poets and more.

The full schedule is below



11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Nanou Djiapo African Drum and Dance

12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Detroit Drum and Dance

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Inside Out Youth Poetry Performances

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Artist Panel: The Stories of Us

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Musical Performance by Rev. Robert Jones

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