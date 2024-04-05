Detroit Tiger's fans out in full force, packing downtown streets on Opening Day 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — I’m seeing the excitement and the energy in town. Fans in this city are in high spirits everywhere I looked. I also saw lines to get into bars and restaurants downtown, as Opening Day sends a jolt into the downtown economy.

“I respect it. Because I’m like, everyone is out so I want to be out with them,” said Shameka Jennings, visiting Detroit.

Tiger's fans are out in full force and packing downtown streets and bars.

From the Tin Roof to Gilly's, which is open for the first time today.

“We’re about an hour before the first pitch, and already this place is packed. How has day one been so far?” I asked.

“We got the whole team here today. We’re just excited to be open,” said Josh Lang for Gilly’s

“Detroit’s come out strong. It's my first opening day, it's our first opening day,” said Lang.

“When Tigers are on a roll, when Red Wings are working on a playoff after what we just saw with the Lions this year when Detroit sports teams do well, do places like this do well too?” I asked.

“They make my life a lot easier. But also, at the same time they create that energy for the city. When you have sports teams that are on fire, the energy is all over the place. You walk outside, you see a fan, you’re high-fiving,” said Lang.

That energy is apparently contagious, even for those just visiting Detroit.

“I’m actually from DC. I wanted to represent. I’m really excited for opening day, and I was like if I can’t rep my Nationals, I’ll rep the hometown so...Go Tigers,” said Shameka Jennings, visiting Detroit.

“So, give us your impression of the city right now?” I asked.

“Oh my God, I love the city. I’m really jazzed. Walking through coming through. Everyone is out. I’m like do y'all have jobs? Everyone is out here popping. Having a good time. I can’t wait for the game today,” said Jennings.

Sounds like another one converted!

Down the street at The Spirit of Detroit, it’s palpable on Tiger’s Opening Day.

“Is this the time for Detroit?” I asked.

“This is the best time,” said one Tiger fan. “Keep our fingers crossed that this is the time finally.”

Even some who aren’t celebrating Opening Day, are looking forward to what's coming.

“We saw you taking a selfie in front of the countdown clock. What does it mean to ya?” I asked.

“Well, I’m not down here like everyone else is right now for the ballgame but the NFL Draft it’s a big deal and I remember the Super Bowl that was coming our way and that was a big deal at the same time so yeah, two thumbs up for our city,” said fan Dennis Rice.

Today, we ran into a major player, Visit Detroit’sClaude Molinari, who’s bringing the NFL Draft to Detroit.

“Opening Day Claude, there’s a lot of energy. I know that you’re hoping it carries over to the draft too,” I said to Molinari.

“Oh, it automatically will but you know speaking about the Detroit Tigers and Opening Day. It's not like this in other cities. You know we’ll have 50,000 people in Comerica Park. But 150,000 or more will be all over the city highlighting. It's like a national holiday here,” said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit.

“The anticipation and excitement is palpable. You can feel it. We’re really doing something right now on the clock and with the Tigers being 6-0!” said Molinari. "I think there’s this feeling that we’re really coming forward and we’re on the rise.”

Today’s excitement, just how vibrant this city is today, may be a small preview of what's to come later this month when the NFL Draft descends on Detroit.