Detroit voters head to polls to narrow choices for city's mayor

Thousands of Detroit voters filled local precincts Tuesday as the city prepares to elect its first new mayor in 12 years, with Mayor Mike Duggan seeking the governor's office instead of another term.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of Detroit voters filled local precincts Tuesday as the city prepares to elect its first new mayor in 12 years, with Mayor Mike Duggan seeking the governor's office instead of another term.

Despite predictions of low voter turnout, many residents made their way to polling locations to cast their ballots in this Aug. 5 primary, helping to narrow down a pool of nine mayoral candidates to two.

"I'm very excited because change is here. It's a new horizon and we need somebody with great leadership skills," said Mary Johnson, a voter from Detroit's west side.

This election marks a turning point for Detroit as voters select a new leader for the first time in more than a decade.

"This is an important election. The mayor is very important and it's a lot of people running that I'm surprised that's running, but I had to come out and voice my opinion," said Lucretia Larry, another west side resident.

City Clerk Janice Winfrey reported around 2,000 people took advantage of early voting, which ended Sunday. Another 50,000 to 55,000 residents submitted absentee ballots.

Officials anticipated relatively low in-person turnout Tuesday, with only 13% to 18% of registered voters expected to cast ballots at polling locations.

"It’s very important to at least stand behind the people that you want to run the city if you expect to have any type of new city developments or improvements. You don’t want to be the person sitting at home and complaining," Detroit voter Shawne Robins said.

"It's so sad for it to be like that, especially in a big city like this. Many families that grew up around here. It's just ridiculous for people not to get out and vote," said Randall Gibbons, who made sure his voice was heard at the polls.

Gibbons emphasized his concerns about crime in the city.

"We need some big changes around here, especially with crime. It's gotten ridiculous around here. I'm so tired of all these little babies getting killed," Gibbons said.

Safety emerged as a top priority for many voters, particularly following several violent incidents in Detroit this summer.

"Safety is No. 1. I got two children. I'm a runner. I'm an active runner outside of my community, so being safe on the roads, being safe on the sidewalks, having adequate sidewalks to run on, having decent roads to run on. Just the development throughout the city," said Joe Robinson, an east side resident.

"I would have to agree with safety because I’m tired of getting online and seeing these babies being killed daily. It’s ridiculous. I also think affordable housing is another one for us millennials," Detroit resident Tiana Mcclung said.

The counting of absentee ballots has been underway at Huntington Place, with the clerk's office hoping to have approximately 90% of results by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

