Detroiters feeling excitement as Tigers set for first playoff game in a decade

(WXYZ) — October baseball: It's what many Metro Detroiters are talking about, with the Tigers set to postseason play for the first time in a decade. You can walk almost anywhere downtown right now, and someone will have something to say about the Tigers.

We asked fans what they have to say about being back in the playoffs.

“It’s been ten years. I’m just excited, I hope they go deep," said Malik Robinson.

“Detroit, we have that grit, we’re just excited regardless," said Raquelle Harris.

It's a newfound buzz making it's way through Detroit.

“You can just see it picking up, you can feel it," said James Jordan.

Former Sports broadcast James Jordan says Downtown Detroit hasn't felt excitement like this for a long time.

“I missed it when the city looked like it was an alleyway and I just drove by a place where they’re actually decorating the alleyway," James said. "They’ve painted it up, they’re putting flowers in there, they’re chairs in there. It’s a walkway now.”

Jean Barnhill says she can feel it too.

"It just brings a most festive atmosphere," Jean said.

She and many others we spoke with, reminded of the last time the Tigers went all the way. That was back in 1984.

“I remember that, because I went to a game," Jean said.

“I remember I was 7, they won the World Series," Raquelle said.

“We were there at the World Series, we covered that, and so I know how big it can be," James said.

So...can they do it again?

“Woo, I was never a predictor, even when I was a sportscaster. I was never a predictor. What I said is, I’ll bring you the facts and you make the bets," James said.

"I hope they go deep," Malik said.

We hope, year," Jean said.

"I hope they go further than we expect because you never know, predictions can always be wrong," Raquelle said.

