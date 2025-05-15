Detroit's population increased for the 2nd straight year, data shows

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit's population has increased for the second straight year, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other city leaders celebrated the news in a press conference on Thursday morning.

According to U.S. Census data, Detroit gained 6,791 residents in 2024, bringing the total population estimate to 645,705.

At the same time, the mayor said that the Census Bureau added 5,969 Detroiters that had been undercounted from 2021 to 2023.

Hear more from the officials in the video below

Detroit officials celebrate second straight year of population growth

Detroit now moves one spot to the 26th largest city in the U.S., behind Boston and ahead of Portland, Oregon.

“This record growth would not have been possible without the hard work of longtime Detroiters, our business community and city employees over the past 12 years,” Duggan said in a statement.

Last year, the Census Bureau reported a population increase of 1,852, the first increase since 1957. The city said that the new report "acknowledges a significant undercount in last year’s report."

The population increase was the largest for a city in the State of Michigan and the 1.1% increase over 2023 doubled the rate of Michigan's statewide population increase.

