Do people think Bedrock & GM should get taxpayer funding for the Ren Cen?

(WXYZ) — There’s been a lot of talk about the Renaissance Center and the possibility of public tax dollars being used to fund the new vision for the building by General Motors and Bedrock.

Both companies are seeking public funding for the proposal, but we wanted to ask who people think should fund the redevelopment of one of Detroit's most iconic buildings.

"I come here all the time. I

t’s one of my favorite places in the city," Zen Lopez said about the building.

People are keeping up with the plans for the future of the Renaissance Center that would demolish the two towers closest to the Detroit Riverfront.

"As to public money, I don’t agree with that. People are strapped enough with taxes and this is that. It’s just why. You want to build something, then build it with your own money," Jim Roznowski said.

“I don’t know about this. I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes, but I think the company has got enough money," Julia Anthony said. "What about the people? We’re struggling. Go in any neighborhood most of us are struggling."

Bedrock and GM said the transformation will depend on getting $250 million in public funding to complete their $1.6 billion vision.

“I guess it’s just the nature of how things work. I don’t feel strongly about it one way or another," Lopez said.

Rainy Hamilton Jr., an award-winning architect running a firm in Detroit, said taxpayer money has helped many developments in the city.

“Little Casears Arena, I’m sure Ford Field, probably Comerica Park; a lot of the major projects have had public participation to make the deal work. I don’t think this is any different," he said.

Why the companies don't foot the bill themselves, Hamilton said, "It’s how do we cover the cost of construction and in Detroit’s market, it's still a challenge to cover all those costs."

