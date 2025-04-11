Dozens contacted WXYZ’s Alicia Smith to help close fraudulent Cash App Accounts

(WXYZ) — Tax Day is Tuesday, April 15, but some people have been wringing their hands over the deadline because they've received a tax form in the mail showing they'd pocketed thousands of dollars of income related to a Cash App account they've never opened.

These are victims of identity theft, and I've been investigating these cases since mid-February. Since my first report, dozens of people have reached out to me asking for help from all over Southeast Michigan and across the country.

Watch below: Local woman learns her identity was stolen when she got a 1099-K; here's what to look out for

"How frustrating has this been trying to get this fraudulently opened account closed?" I asked Elonda Conway and Quentin Watson.

"It was very frustrating," Conway said.

"I didn’t want to finish my taxes until this was resolved. So, it takes a huge burden off me. So, I can’t thank you enough," Watson added.

"You reached out to me after you saw my story online. Were you just searching for this topic?" I asked Kasondra Amoore.

"I was. I was really desperate, honestly," Amoore said.

Elonda Conway of Pontiac, Quentin Watson of Washington Township and Kasondra Amoore of Yuba City, California, are just a few of the people who asked me to help them after they received 1099-K forms in the mail from Block, Inc., Cash App's parent company. The forms showed thousands of dollars of income through transactions on Cash App accounts they never opened.

"I first seen your story in the beginning of March and I told my wife, ‘Wow, that’s exactly what I got.’ You know? So, I followed all the steps you said to follow, got a case number twice, and after I got the case number, I didn’t, you know, no resolve," Watson said.

After my March 4 story about Monika Bailey, an Oxford Township woman trying to close five fraudulently opened accounts, 41 people emailed me for help with the issue. More than 30 of them were from Southeast Michigan, but some were from as far away as California, Texas and Washington D.C., all of them spending weeks and in some cases, months, trying to reach Cash App support for a solution.

"I keep seeing the stories over and over, so this thing must be larger than we know," Watson said.

This week, I asked Cash App how many fraudulently opened accounts the company has closed since January, how many non-Cash App customers had reached out to close the accounts and what Cash App is doing to prevent this kind of criminal activity.

Watch below: 'I was honestly shocked and confused': 1099-K Identity Theft still happening; here's what to need to know

The company did not share any information about the size or scope of the problem, but a Cash App spokesperson released this statement:

"Cash App works to protect consumers against the risk of identity theft through a combination of preventative controls, dynamic detection, and consumer education. The nature of the threats posed by fraudulent actors is constantly evolving, and Cash App continuously seeks to adapt our practices to meet these threats."

I worked with the Cash App spokesperson to expedite the cases of all 42 people who contacted me.

"When you finally received that zeroed out 1099k, what did you feel like?" I asked those who reached out. [00:27:41][4.5]ZOOM Alicia Smith w/ Kasondra: [00:27:43]

“I did a little happy dance," Amoore said.

“What went through your mind when you got that email back from Cash App that it was resolved?”

"All I can think about was, if it wasn't that I seen that on your show, you know, if I didn't see that, I wouldn't know what to do. I'm sorry to be so emotional, but that's just how happy I am that this is uplifted. You know? This is over," Conway said.

If you receive a form 1099-K due to fraudulent concerns, here are the steps to take, according to the FBI.



Right away, monitor your credit reports with the major credit bureaus for any suspicious activity and freeze your credit for added protection

for added protection Then, file a police report with your local law enforcement agency

with your local law enforcement agency File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center

with the Internet Crime Complaint Center Report the identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission

You may need all of that documentation when you do the next step:

Contact the issuer of the 1099-K form (which is in the upper left corner) and follow the IRS procedures to report the fraud, which may or may not require an Identity Theft Affidavit or Form 14039.

