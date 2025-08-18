Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWhere Your Voice Matters

Actions

DPD announces Emerald Alerts to help locate missing children

A new system has been put in place to help locate missing children in Detroit, the city's police department announced on Monday morning. The Emerald Alerts, named after the color of the Spirit of Detroit statue, will be a system that Detroiters can use to submit tips about missing kids, for cases that may not qualify as Amber Alerts. "(Families) all deserve this so we can bring them home as safely as possible," said interim chief Todd Bettison in the press conference. "If just one person sees the alert, it can give us the tip we need."
Watch: Officials speak on new Emerald Alerts system to help locate missing children
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new system has been put in place to help locate missing children in Detroit, the city's police department announced on Monday morning.

The Emerald Alerts, named after the color of the Spirit of Detroit statue, will be a system that Detroiters can use to submit tips about missing kids, for cases that may not qualify as Amber Alerts.

"(Families) all deserve this so we can bring them home as safely as possible," said interim chief Todd Bettison in the press conference alongside City Council President Mary Sheffield and Detroit Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. "If just one person sees the alert, it can give us the tip we need."

Watch the full press conference below

Watch: Officials speak on new Emerald Alerts system to help locate missing children

This technology was developed specifically to help assist missing children, adults with special needs, a non-domestic kidnapping of an adult, Amber Alerts, or any case where foul play is expected.

"We are able to send that out relatively immediaetly as soon as we get the information from family members," Deputy Chief Hayes said. "We are now able to move at light speed to get them the help they need."

Where Your Voice Matters

Contact our newsroom
Have a tip, story idea or comment on our coverage? Send us a message. You can also call our newsroom directly at 248-827-9407. Please be sure to let us know if you'd be willing to talk on camera about the topic.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!