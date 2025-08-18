DPD announces Emerald Alerts to help locate missing children

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new system has been put in place to help locate missing children in Detroit, the city's police department announced on Monday morning.

The Emerald Alerts, named after the color of the Spirit of Detroit statue, will be a system that Detroiters can use to submit tips about missing kids, for cases that may not qualify as Amber Alerts.

"(Families) all deserve this so we can bring them home as safely as possible," said interim chief Todd Bettison in the press conference alongside City Council President Mary Sheffield and Detroit Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. "If just one person sees the alert, it can give us the tip we need."

This technology was developed specifically to help assist missing children, adults with special needs, a non-domestic kidnapping of an adult, Amber Alerts, or any case where foul play is expected.

"We are able to send that out relatively immediaetly as soon as we get the information from family members," Deputy Chief Hayes said. "We are now able to move at light speed to get them the help they need."

