Drivers call for additional safety measures after latest wrong way crash

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four people were killed over the weekend after a wrong-way driver slammed into a car on I-75. The crash happened Sunday morning just before 3 a.m. on southbound I-75 near 11 Mile in Royal Oak.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Oak Park was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.

Four people were inside the Caravan at the time of impact. Police say three of the four passengers in the Caravan: a 34-year-old man from Troy, a 54-year-old man from Mexico, and a 71-year-old man from Mexico, died as a result of their injuries. A fourth person, a 31-year-old woman from Troy was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The wrong-way driver also died at the scene.

"First thing I'm thinking about is prayers for the family. I mean even the driver, whoever is at fault, it doesn’t even matter, it’s just a tragedy for both families," said Francisco Espino who is from Royal Oak.

Police say they’re now working to determine if drugs, alcohol, or speed were involved.

"These aren’t accidents, these are crashes. These are preventable. These are moms, dads, brothers and sisters," said Lt. Mike Shaw with the Michigan State Police.

Lt. Shaw says in recent years, wrong-way crashes have become more prevalent.

"Risky driving behavior, we’re seeing it in everything. From speeding to people still using their phones after hands-free, impaired driving, not wearing your seat belt. We’re seeing a lot of those risky driving behaviors that are adding to it," said Shaw.

Drivers say they'd now like to see some preventative measures in place to prevent another wrong-way crash in the future.

Video from MDOT shows wrong-way driving detection system in Grand Rapids

"I don’t know. Throw some lights up or a big flashy sign or something that’s a little bit easier to see than just a regular sign," said Ben Stotler who is from Novi.

MDOT says they're currently testing a similar idea on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids. There along US-131 and M-11, MDOT has installed detection systems to warn drivers they are going the wrong way with a series of flashing lights on wrong-way signs and cameras that automatically start rolling. The detection system also includes technology that immediately alerts law enforcement.

MDOT adds they recently acquired grant funding to install wrong-way prevention technology in places along I-696 and I-375 in Southeast Michigan. However, those projects are still in the beginning stages.



