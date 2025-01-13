Ex-school security guard charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with child

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former security guard at an elementary school in Detroit is now facing charges after police say he had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

It happened at Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy on the city’s east side back in May 2024. Trevon Ziglar, 24, was not charged until Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. It's unclear why charges were not rendered earlier.

Ziglar was arraigned this weekend on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The sexual contact allegedly happened in a stairwell at the elementary school where law enforcement says Ziglar spent 20 minutes with the victim.

7 News Detroit spoke to the victim's mother over the phone Monday afternoon. However, she and her attorney were not prepared to make a formal statement. We are not using their names in an effort to protect the identity of the victim and their family.

"I have a 6- and 7-year-old. I never imagined, them being 6 and 7, I would have to have a conversation with them about something like this," said Jennifer, who has students at Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy.

The mother of two says on Monday, she kept her students home from school after learning of the incident. She says the school failed to notify her of the incident when it happened. She's now considering enrolling her students elsewhere.

"I was scared because it’s like you’re supposed to be a security guard, you’re supposed to protect the threats on the outside from them coming into the school," Jennifer said. "So it’s like how were you supposed to protect my kids when you were preying on my kids."

Police were notified of the incident when another student who witnessed it reported it to their parents. Prosecutors also say there is video evidence that corroborates the witness' account.

"Hearing that was happening in your community, at a school that you had your students at one point, what goes through your mind," I asked a former Cornerstone parent and longtime neighbor.

"Very disheartening to know. Things can happen at anytime, but what was the background of the security guard?" Kathryn Raleigh asked. "What was the oversight."

In a statement, Cornerstone Schools said the following:

The incident occurred eight months ago. At that time, we immediately contacted the Detroit Police and simultaneously notified the outside security company to prohibit the individual from entering any Cornerstone property. We have been and are still fully cooperating with the police.



The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we continue to take all necessary actions to ensure they are in a safe environment.



Cornerstone Spokesperson

7 News Detroit reached out to the outside security company, Securitas, for comment but did not hear back. However, the school confirmed Ziglar was terminated from his position at the company following this incident.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old appeared in court entering a not guilty plea. He will remain behind bars after the judge granted him no bond. The judge and prosecutors labeled the defendant a danger to society, citing the serious nature of the charges.

Prosecutors also called him dangerous after alleging Ziglar tried to get the 14-year-old victim to silence the other student who witnessed the incident.

Parents say they'd like to see more safeguards in place.

"I would prefer a police presence opposed to security guards. I mean, I’ve never had a problem with the security guards but now that this problem has (risen), I feel like maybe the police should be policing the school," Jennifer said.

Ziglar is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Jan. 21.

