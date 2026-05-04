(WXYZ) — Mother's Day is coming up quick, and whether you're looking for something new or something to do to make Mom feel special without breaking the bank, I have some ideas for you.

Watch Carli's report below

Families feel pinch of higher prices as Mother's Day approaches; here's how to save

For many moms, Mother's Day isn't about the price tag. It's about the moments.

WXYZ

"You know, being together," said Carol Christie-Nichols, on what she wants this Mother's Day.

WXYZ

“For me it’s more about spending time together," said Marie Daly.

And this year, more families could be leaning into that idea, as higher prices push people to celebrate differently. According to a recent Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute Analysis, taking Mom out for a meal is expected to cost four percent more. Flowers, jewelry and sweets are seeing some of the biggest price jumps, each climbing more than seven percent over the year, according to Couponfollow.

But local businesses say there are still ways to make the day special without overspending. Shopping small not only helps the community, but also leads to more personal, thoughtful gifts, says Vanessa Morse, the owner of Wyandotte's Glowfish Studios.

WXYZ

“We have a lot of jewelry for under $20. We have tons of sterling silver rings. We have our $10 earrings," Morse said. “We try to have something for everyone and I know that’s kind of cliche but I think our customers would agree with that.”

Some local places are taking it a step further.

WXYZ

“From 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, you’ll be able to come in and make custom cards for mom. All the things that mom loves to get their hands on. I don’t know, I’m a mom, and I love custom things they put their time into," said Beverly McReynolds, the owner of Xtra Crafty.

From DIY projects to handmade keepsakes, Xtra Crafty Studio in Southgate is turning the gift into an experience.

“On Friday the 8th, we have a mother and daughter cake-making class, which is fun. We’ve teamed up with another small business, Savor Red, and they’re going to come and do custom cake decorating," McReynolds said.

But in a year when everything costs a little more, Moms say the best gift is time well spent.

“Honestly, we’re always running around, we’re multi-tasking, we’re doing all the things, a lot of times if we need something we just buy it ourselves, or if we want something that we know we’ll like, we just buy it ourselves right? So it’s more about just taking it easy and spending time together," Daly said.

And if you're looking to just get out of the house, there are plenty of Mother's Day specials and low-cost events happening across metro Detroit. We have a list of suggestions that came directly from our viewers at this link.

Where Your Voice Matters