Families mark 106 years at the Ferndale Memorial Day Parade

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday, dozens of families lined the streets of Ferndale for the 106th annual Memorial Day Parade.

The event saw appearances from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the city's mayor, and several scout troops.

"We love the parade. It’s the same every year," said Ashton Bander who is a part of Troop 1542 in Ferndale. "This parade is one of the longest-running in Michigan. I think it’s a great opportunity for us, for our new scouts to learn how to be a part of something that’s not just a campout."

WXYZ Boy Scout Ashton Bander poses for a photo after helping lead the 106th annual Memorial Day Parade in Ferndale.

The Boy Scouts troop followed behind the color guard leading the parade with flags in hand.

"We have been doing this for 20 years, leading the parade for 10 years," said Scout Master Jackie Wisniewski. "It’s euphoric for the troop. They love doing it. I love seeing the smiles on their faces. When they leave the parade, the reverence that they show for our fallen soldiers, it’s just something that we love doing."

WXYZ

The parade also featured several community organizations and the Ferndale High School Marching Band.

"Ferndale High School marching band has always been number one and my family has always been a part of the parade for a long time," said Sandy Ungerman as she sat curbside watching the show. "I hope they never stop because it’s something that brings everybody together. It’s a community thing."

WXYZ

Ungerman says she’s been coming to the Memorial Day parade for decades. This year her son carried on the family legacy as a part of the color guard.

One of the most solemn moments happened as dozens of community members holding photos of fallen men and women walked during the event.

"I thought it was very beautifully done. Hard to sit through, emotions are high but it was very nicely put together," said Heather McCain who attended the parade in honor of her Grandfather Roger Simburger.

Heather McCain An undated image of Heather McCain and her late grandfather Roger Simburger, a retired Airforce Veteran.

Simburger was a retired Air Force Major. He died in August of 2023.

"He was my best friend. He was more like a dad than a grandfather. He helped raise me. I was with him every day," McCain said. "It’s just really nice that he got acknowledged for everything that he did for the community and for the United States and for our country."

Where Your Voice Matters