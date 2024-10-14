Family of girl attacked, attorneys call on prosecutor's office to pursue hate crime charges

(WXYZ) — The family of a 7-year-old girl attacked with a knife in Detroit is calling for the prosecutor’s office to pursue hate crime charges.

Police say last Tuesday Saida Mashrah was playing at a park on Detroit's west side when 73-year-old Gary Lanksy slashed her throat.

Lanksy is now facing Assault with Intent to Murder and Felonious Assault charges in the case.

Related Video: 7-year-old girl kicks suspect, breaks free after he attacks her with knife at Detroit park

7-year-old girl kicks suspect, breaks free after he attacks her with knife at Detroit park

While prosecutors believe the attack was the result of a mental breakdown, attorneys and the family of the victim believe there’s something more.

It’s been almost a week to the day that Saida was attacked at Ryan Park while playing. Her family now pressuring prosecutors to go for hate crime charges in this horrific case.

"Now I feel scared and I don’t want to go to school anymore," said Saida.

Related Video: Full interview with Saida Mashrah after park attack

Interview: Girl attacked by suspect with knife at Detroit park

Her mother, Amirah, now speaking about the incident, too.

"We’ve been through a lot. The nightmares me and my children go through. We sleep in one bedroom now, me and my three children because of how scared we are… imagine it was your children. You would be heartbroken too," said Amirah Sharhan, mother of Saida.

The family of Saida and attorneys with the Arab American Civil Rights League are demanding the man who slashed the young girl's throat be charged with a hate crime.

"This is not just a crime against one child… it is an attack on our entire community. It is a reminder that hate is still present in our society and we must stand united against them," said Mariam Charara, Executive Director of the Arab American Civil Rights League.

Today the ACRL sent a letter to the AG’s office, the U.S. Attorney and the FBI saying 73-year-old Gary Lanksy picked out and attacked the only visibly different child in the park last Tuesday and also attempted to come after her grandmother who was identifiably Arab, wearing a hijab.

"We’re saying like you go after those Arab and Muslims whether they be demonstrators or non-demonstrators and charge everyone, go with the full zealousness and fury of the law against those individuals that do harm to this community," said Nabih Ayad.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office has charged Lanksy with Felonious Assault and Assault with Intent to Murder which carries a life sentence.

In a statement, Prosecutor Kym Worthy says “If we had any evidence that this was a hate crime and we could prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, we would not hesitate to charge it as a hate crime.”

Video Extra: Attorney talks about the criteria for charging hate crimes

Attorney talks about the criteria for charging hate crimes

As Lanksy is currently being held on a $2 million bond, 7-year-old Saida is now hoping to turn the traumatic incident into triumph.

"When I grow up I want to be a lawyer so I can let him stay in jail," she said.

Where Your Voice Matters