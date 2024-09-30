Fans find ways to celebrate Lions pre-game despite canceled tailgate

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In an empty parking lot in Midtown Detroit, Jacob Leinke and his friend Phillip Schumann set up a grill ahead of the Lions game.

The team is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Monday Night Football, the first Monday night home game this season.

Leinke and Schumann say they've been fans since they could walk and have been season ticket holders for the last few seasons.

"We’re season ticket holders. Whenever we have a night game, we’re out here as early as we can get. For the morning games, we try to get up pretty early too," said Schumann.

The two were the first to their lot Monday morning, driving into the city all the way from Genesee county.

"I grew up my sisters were wearing cheerleader uniforms, I was wearing Lion's uniforms. I had the pillows, teddy bears, you name it," said Leinke.

While the party got underway early in Midtown, the place where the party usually is, Eastern Market, will look a little bit different this game day. After a fatal shooting a few weeks ago, Detroit police and Eastern Market made the decision to cancel Monday's tailgate.

"We don’t expect to see terribly big crowds. We’ve heard from a lot of folks that they respect our requests not to tailgate today and a lot of support for the decision. So, we think people will come out and hang out like they would on a normal Saturday night and celebrate the lions," said Katy Trudeau who is the President of Eastern Market Partnership.

Detroit police and Eastern Market are now working to develop a safety plan to bring back the tailgating tradition. In the meantime, fans can expect to see more officers in and around downtown Detroit in plain clothes and uniforms during Monday's game.

Eastern Market staff say there’s still plenty to do with a VIP tailgate set to begin Monday afternoon in Shed 5 and neighborhood bars like Eastern Market Brewing Co. still planning to bring the noise and the deals.

"We are not normally open on Mondays. Tonight we’re making an exception. So we’ll be open tonight starting at 4:00 p.m. and we’ll be having pitchers of Brand New Lager for $19," said Pauline Prueter with Eastern Market Brewing.

Prueter says there will also be trivia at their midtown location, Elephant and Co. Detroit, where the game will be playing as well.

"People don’t realize actually how many bars and breweries are in Eastern Market and they’re all very walkable to each other," said Prueter. "You can still come to the area where the normal tailgating happens but maybe this time actually check out some of the local businesses."

Fans say no matter what the pre-game celebration looks like this game, one pride will be there in full force.

"Ford Field’s going to be roaring just like it always is," said Leinke.

Eastern Market says they’re hopeful to bring back the tailgate tradition with some improved safety measures at the October 27th home game.

