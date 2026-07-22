Farmington Hills homeowner says Consumers Energy dug a hole in his front yard and never came back

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Farmington Hills homeowner says a hole in his front yard has been sitting open for more than a year after a Consumers Energy crew dug it and never came back to fill it.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Farmington Hills man waits over a year for Consumers Energy to fill hole

David Cavanaugh estimates the hole is 4 to 5 feet deep and 6 feet wide. He says the crew took the dirt when they left and never told him anything about what they were doing or when they would return.

"I thought it was going to be fixed really soon and it's taking forever. I've contacted the city. I've contacted Consumers Energy," Cavanaugh said.

WXYZ Farmington Hills homeowner shows hole in front yard he says consumers energy dug and left behind

Cavanaugh, who takes pride in his garden and the landscaping around his home, says the hole sits in the front of his yard and is a safety concern.

"Well, I’m concerned about anybody getting hurt. You got pipes down there sticking out of the ground. If a kid fell in there and hit that," Cavanaugh said. "Months and months and months just keep going by, and I thought I gotta do something about this."

7 News Detroit reached out to Consumers Energy on Wednesday for an update and to learn whether a fix was in the near future. A spokesperson said they would begin looking into the situation, but as of 4 p.m., we were still waiting to learn more about a solution.

However, Cavanaugh says since our team made a call to the utility about the situation, he has received a text notification saying the company has received his complaint and is taking it seriously.

Cavanaugh says he hopes the utility will make things right soon.

"I don't really know what needs to be fixed here except filling it in. Obviously, I think they've kept that dirt out because they have to do something in here, but do it and do it now," Cavanaugh said.

———————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters