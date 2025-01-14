Fire forces Detroit's beloved Checker Bar to close ahead of NFC playoffs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A fire at a beloved bar in downtown Detroit is putting a damper on what was going to be a big weekend for business.

The Detroit Fire Department says Checker Bar in Cadillac Square caught fire early Tuesday morning. No one was injured, but the fire caused significant damage to the building's basement and some damage to the first and second floors.

VIDEO: A look at the damage inside Checkers Bar in Detroit after fire

A look at the damage inside Checkers Bar in Detroit after fire

As the Lions take on the Washington Commanders for the first round of the NFC playoffs, many fans are expected in Downtown Detroit on Saturday.

"I’ve watched every single game this season. I’m excited," said Detroiter Michael Collier.

WXYZ

"It’s been the greatest thing ever. I wish my nephew and my dad were here to see it," said Lions fan Letoni.

WXYZ

"Oh, it’s going to be crazy," said Matthew Vanatta of Clinton Township. "I’ve been down here for quite a few events, and so far, every time I’ve been down here, it’s been the same thing every time. We pack it up down here."

WXYZ

The owner at Checker Bar says they were expecting to see hundreds of those fans into their doors. They say recent Lions' game days have brought in sales similar to the 2024 NFL when nearly 300,000 people filled downtown. So, news of the fire was devastating.

"I got a phone call at about 5 in the morning," said Checker Bar owner Timothy Tharp. "The original reports were still gut-wrenching because it sounded like it might be a total loss."

WXYZ

Tharp says he was on his way back to Detroit after traveling at the time of the fire.

"It’s heartbreaking. It’s really hard. All of our employees depend on this for their livelihood," Tharp added.

Tharp says the fire left behind lots of smoke and water damage. He says, at one point, their basement had about eight inches of water inside. However, some of the quintessential Check Bar decor made it - like the spirit of Detroit Mural and a larger-than-life burger.

Tharp says the damage will likely take a few months to repair. In the meantime, they're planning to move operations to the Whiskey Parlor above Grand Trunk Pub, which Tharp also owns.

"In the meantime, you can come visit us. I know it won’t be the same Checker Bar, but we’ll be open. The Checker will live on," said Tharp.

The owners of the Checker Bar are now in the process of putting together a GoFundMe to support the 40 employees who will now be out of work for an undetermined amount of time. More information can be found on the Checker Bar's social media.

Where Your Voice Matters