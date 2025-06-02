FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Fraser High School are celebrating a successful first year of a thrift store located inside their school. The store, which opened last fall, provides free clothing and necessities to students while honoring the memory of a beloved teacher.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Fraser High School thrift store honoring late teacher marks success in first year

rThe store was created in memory of Connor McMahon, a 23-year-old economics teacher who was killed by an impaired driver on I-94 in June of 2023. McMahon had just completed his first year teaching at his alma mater before the tragic accident.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Community mourns 23-year-old Fraser High School teacher killed in hit-and-run

Community mourns 23-year-old Fraser High School teacher killed in hit-and-run

"We had been looking to perhaps do a thrift store for almost 10 years, and we had kicked around ideas for a while," said James Socha, a teacher at Fraser High School who now runs the store.

WXYZ

Located in room 1301, which was once McMahon's classroom, the store offers students a unique shopping experience where everything is free of charge. Kids are able to get clothing, personal hygiene items, and even backpacks thanks to donations from other students and community members.

"We have kids coming in every day. Some kids need clothes because they don't have any. Some kids thrift. Some kids just come in for something for gym class," Socha said. "Kids, every day, can come in and grab up to three items for free, and they don’t have to do anything or say anything."

Socha says while many students just enjoy thrift shopping, the store has provided an avenue for students to get the things they need who otherwise may not speak up.

"We have more and more kids becoming free and reduced lunch. As a result, there are more kids in need. So we’ll keep being here as long as kids need us," said Socha.

For the McMahon family, the store has become part of their son's lasting impact on the school community.

"Personally, every day has been brutal. We do our best to honor him, celebrate his life. Boy, we miss him every day," said Corey McMahon, Connor's father.

WXYZ

A quote from Connor's college commencement speech now serves as the store's slogan: "It's for the kids."

"Connor was only here a year, and to see what they're willing to do, it means he had a lot of impact in that small time. It just shows that you can make a huge difference," said Kathleen McMahon, Connor's mother.

WXYZ

The thrift store officially closed for the school year last week, but in its first year, Socha says they've already counted nearly 3,000 student shoppers.

Although he was never in his class, Carter McMahon, Connor's brother, was a student at the high school during the year his brother taught there. He says he's proud to see how his brother's legacy is still being carried out.

"One of the main reasons he was a teacher was to help kids he thought he could help impact. It's nice to know that even though he's not here, he's still able to help the same kids," said Carter. "When he was here he was helping kids that needed it and now that he's gone he's still doing the same thing."

WXYZ

Community members and students can make donations to the store. A donation drop box can be accessed inside the main office during school hours.

"When he was teaching, this was always a safe haven for kids. They’d come in and just talk to him. So to see it carry on is pretty special," said Connor's father, Corey, of the store. "He was a big Spider-Man and Marvel fan. He used to quote Stan Lee: One person can make a difference, enough said. And I think he showed that one person can make a difference."

——————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters